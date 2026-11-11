Trump's Former Lawyer Alina Habba Faces Disciplinary Action Over Waitress' Sexual Harassment Settlement at His Golf Club

Donald Trump's former personal attorney Alina Habba is facing potential professional discipline over her handling of a sexual harassment complaint brought by a former waitress at the president's Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The state's Office of Attorney Ethics filed a disciplinary complaint on November 10, 2026, alleging that Habba had a conflict of interest while helping negotiate a settlement between the club and former employee Alice Bianco in 2021.

Investigators also questioned her role in arranging a nondisclosure agreement that restricted Bianco from discussing her allegations.

The case centers on Habba's involvement in securing a $15,000 settlement for Bianco, who later pursued legal action against Habba and the golf club.

That subsequent lawsuit ended in a $400,000 settlement, according to reports by The New York Times and Reuters.