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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Rages Over 'Absolutely Disgusting' Golf Course After White House Aide Struck 'Violently in the Chest' By Ball

Split image of Donald Trump and golf course
Source: MEGA; UNSPLASH

Donald Trump recently post a lengthy rant about the East Potomac Golf Course on Truth Social.

Oct. 30 2026, Published 11:33 a.m. ET

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Donald Trump has a lot to say about the East Potomac Golf Course, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The President went off about the Washington golf course in a fiery post on Truth Social this Wednesday, October 28.

The commander-in-chief, 80, shared photos of f----, dead grass and more to accompany his rant. According to him, damaged protective netting even caused a White House staffer to get hit with a stray golf ball.

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Trump Slams Judge Over Golf Course

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Image of Donald Trump recently went off about the East Potomac Golf Course on Truth Social.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently went off about the East Potomac Golf Course on Truth Social.

In his rant, he also slammed U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes and her decision to extend an order blocking tree removal at the course, which he's pushing to renovate into a championship-level course.

"East Potomac Golf Course is highly dangerous, dilapidated, and absolutely disgusting," he began. "Below are new photos of the deplorable conditions of the driving range building, including excrement in the stairwell. The gaping holes in the driving range’s “protective” netting are highly hazardous.

"Golf balls soar through the holes at high speed and hit unsuspecting golfers—including a White House staffer who was, sadly, hit violently in the chest," Trump continued. "It should be closed immediately for safety reasons!"

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Trump Calls Golf Course 'Highly Dangerous'

Image of Donald Trump wants to turn the East Potomac Golf Course into a championship-level course.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump wants to turn the East Potomac Golf Course into a championship-level course.

Trump went on to point out various other issues with the course, including "exposed nails" and "disintegrating wood."

"The people of Washington, D.C., (and the Nation!) deserve so much better, like a beautiful, safe, affordable, accessible, sanitary, and CLEAN driving range!" he wrote.

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Trump Pushes Renovation Plans

Image of Donald Trump says a golf course should 'NOT be a threat to life and limb.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump says a golf course should 'NOT be a threat to life and limb.'

Trump argued: "No one will be more thrilled by our plans to renovate the Course and Driving Range than the Local Golfers who have played there for years, and have begged to have their Home Course brought into pristine condition.

"The driving range should provide Golfers with stunning views of the Washington Monument. Not of a barren, debris-ridden wasteland. The driving range should NOT be a threat to life and limb."

"The current condition of the golf course is a National Disgrace, but we will make it a WORLD CLASS PUBLIC Golf Course that is AFFORDABLE for locals."

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White House Staffer Allegedly 'Struck by Golf Ball'

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Image of According to Donald Trump, a White House Staffer was struck with a golf ball at the East Potomac Golf Course.
Source: MEGA

According to Donald Trump, a White House Staffer was struck with a golf ball at the East Potomac Golf Course.

For now, the identity of the White House staffer who was allegedly hit with a golf ball at the course has not been revealed.

Further details of the circumstances surrounding the ordeal have not been made public.

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