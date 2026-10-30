Trump Rages Over 'Absolutely Disgusting' Golf Course After White House Aide Struck 'Violently in the Chest' By Ball

In his rant, he also slammed U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes and her decision to extend an order blocking tree removal at the course, which he's pushing to renovate into a championship-level course.

"East Potomac Golf Course is highly dangerous, dilapidated, and absolutely disgusting," he began. "Below are new photos of the deplorable conditions of the driving range building, including excrement in the stairwell. The gaping holes in the driving range’s “protective” netting are highly hazardous.

"Golf balls soar through the holes at high speed and hit unsuspecting golfers—including a White House staffer who was, sadly, hit violently in the chest," Trump continued. "It should be closed immediately for safety reasons!"