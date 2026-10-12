Trump Has Meltdown Over 'Doctored' Photo Posted in Article Showing Prez's 'Filthy and Shoddy' Golf Resort
Oct. 12 2026, Published 6:34 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump accused The New York Times of “doctoring” a photo of his Miami resort to make the property appear dirty and poorly maintained.
On October 5, Trump, 80, also lashed out at Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Peter Baker, suggesting that they have been publishing stories about him without fact-checking.
Trump’s Meltdown
“The New York Times, in writing a story about one of the finest and most successful resorts anywhere in the World, Trump National Doral, in Miami, posted a picture where the facade has been blackened and denigrated by them in order to make it look shoddy, filthy, and just plain BAD," he wrote via his Truth Social platform. "They want World Leaders to see this, knowing it is not the 'TRUMP' way."
"The actual facade looks like the second picture posted, rather than the one doctored by The Times," he continued. "Its Blue Monster Golf Course, home of the Cadillac Championship, is considered one of the Best, and Toughest, anywhere in the World! This is what I have to deal with on a constant basis — Artificial News!"
Trump went on the call the publication "crooked" and claimed that it "caters to lunatics who want to see our country fail."
"Guys like Liddle’ Peter Baker, and Maggot HAGerman, are Third Rate Reporters, who I haven’t spoken to in years, but who write about me constantly, never fact checking, or caring, about whether or not their story is true," added the POTUS. "Some day in the not too distant future The Times will be forced to close its dirty doors, and that will be a Great Day for America!"
Trump Did Not Mention Photographer in Rant
Trump was referring to an article published by The Times on October 4 titled, “An Outrage in 2019. No Problem in 2026. Trump Has Moved the Ethical Line,” written by Baker, which featured the disputed photograph.
It argued that Trump’s second term has weakened longstanding expectations surrounding presidential ethics, with fewer political consequences for decisions that previously would have generated backlash. The article further cited polling that showed many Americans have become concerned about potential corruption in the government.
The photo credit identified Scott McIntyre as the photographer. However, Trump did not directly mention McIntyre in his Truth Social post.
Trump's Love for Hating NYT
Trump has a long-standing, complicated relationship with The New York Times, an outlet he has both engaged with and repeatedly attacked over its coverage of him.
In the past, the president has been quick to lash out at reporters, accusing them of dishonesty and questioning their credibility when a negative story was published.
As Radar previously reported, Trump’s revisited that pattern in his latest clash with White House correspondent Haberman, whom he called “unattractive,” a “scammer,” and a “stalker” after disputing her reporting on his plans for the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.