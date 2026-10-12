Trump Has Meltdown Over 'Doctored' Photo Posted in Article Showing Prez's 'Filthy and Shoddy' Golf Resort

“The New York Times, in writing a story about one of the finest and most successful resorts anywhere in the World, Trump National Doral, in Miami, posted a picture where the facade has been blackened and denigrated by them in order to make it look shoddy, filthy, and just plain BAD," he wrote via his Truth Social platform. "They want World Leaders to see this, knowing it is not the 'TRUMP' way."

"The actual facade looks like the second picture posted, rather than the one doctored by The Times," he continued. "Its Blue Monster Golf Course, home of the Cadillac Championship, is considered one of the Best, and Toughest, anywhere in the World! This is what I have to deal with on a constant basis — Artificial News!"

Trump went on the call the publication "crooked" and claimed that it "caters to lunatics who want to see our country fail."

"Guys like Liddle’ Peter Baker, and Maggot HAGerman, are Third Rate Reporters, who I haven’t spoken to in years, but who write about me constantly, never fact checking, or caring, about whether or not their story is true," added the POTUS. "Some day in the not too distant future The Times will be forced to close its dirty doors, and that will be a Great Day for America!"