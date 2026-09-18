Jimmy Kimmel Is 'Dead Man Walking' at ABC and Maria Bartiromo Wants 'Revenge' After Fox News Exit — as Behind-the-Scenes TV Bloodbath Exposed

It was quickly reported that Bartiromo had been fired; attorney Bryan Freedman labeled it "unequivocally false," adding that they had "receipts and witnesses." Meanwhile, Bartiromo's exit sparked speculation that she was now in the running to replace Karoline Leavitt as President Trump's Press Secretary.

However, one insider noted that Bartiromo is instead looking to stick it to Fox News by planning a TV comeback by attempting to land on 60 Minutes.

"Imagine Maria leaving Fox and resurfacing on the most famous news program ever: 60 Minutes," the source noted. "That wouldn't just be a comeback – it would be the ultimate revenge."

Meanwhile, Gayle King may also be dealing with a headache as her former co-host and rumored rival, Norah O'Donnell, has returned to CBS Mornings to work alongside her.