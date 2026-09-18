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Jimmy Kimmel Is 'Dead Man Walking' at ABC and Maria Bartiromo Wants 'Revenge' After Fox News Exit — as Behind-the-Scenes TV Bloodbath Exposed

Photo of Maria Bartiromo, Jimmy Kimmel
Source: MEGA

Maria Bartiromo and Jimmy Kimmel or just two TV personalities who have been caught up in drama.

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Sept. 18 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

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Notable TV anchors have all found themselves caught up in turmoil, with terminations, contract drama, and backstage feuds, and RadarOnline.com can reveal it all.

Fox News viewers were rocked when the network announced Maria Bartiromo was out, with a statement wishing "her all the best on her next chapter."

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Maria Bartiromo and Fox News Drama

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Photo of Maria Bartiromo
Source: FOX NEWS

Bartiromo is no longer on Fox News, but her attorney claimed she was not fired.

It was quickly reported that Bartiromo had been fired; attorney Bryan Freedman labeled it "unequivocally false," adding that they had "receipts and witnesses." Meanwhile, Bartiromo's exit sparked speculation that she was now in the running to replace Karoline Leavitt as President Trump's Press Secretary.

However, one insider noted that Bartiromo is instead looking to stick it to Fox News by planning a TV comeback by attempting to land on 60 Minutes.

"Imagine Maria leaving Fox and resurfacing on the most famous news program ever: 60 Minutes," the source noted. "That wouldn't just be a comeback – it would be the ultimate revenge."

Meanwhile, Gayle King may also be dealing with a headache as her former co-host and rumored rival, Norah O'Donnell, has returned to CBS Mornings to work alongside her.

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Gayle King V. Norah O'Donnell

Photo of Gayle King, Norah O'Donnell
Source: MEGA

Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell have reunited on the small screen, despite a rumored feud.

The two are once again side by side following O'Donnell's failed stint as a CBS Evening News anchor. However, King is apparently not very happy.

"Gayle remembers exactly what it was like sharing that desk with Norah, and they aren't pleasant memories," the source claimed. "It won't be long before Norah stabs her in the back." According to the insider, the pair are both accustomed to being the "biggest personality in the room. Putting them together again is like throwing a match into a gasoline can."

Despite the concern, CBS producer Jon Tower said in a statement, "Norah and Gayle have a friendship and chemistry that extends beyond the studio."

The pairing comes as the news program trails its rivals, Today and Good Morning America, in the ratings, as boss Bari Weiss may be looking to make big changes, including possibly cutting King loose after giving her a one-year extension.

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More Money For David Muir?

Photo of David Muir
Source: MEGA

'World News Tonight' anchor David Muir is said to be looking for a huge raise, which could lead to drama.

"Her contract is up next year, and suddenly CBS puts Norah O'Donnell back in the chair beside her?" a source asked, claiming, "Gayle is convinced Norah isn’t back just to be her co-host, but her replacement."

They added, "Gayle will be watching Norah very carefully. Because in television, the person sitting beside you today can be the person sitting in your chair tomorrow."

ABC World News Tonight anchor David Muir appears to be locked into his role, making an estimated $8million; however, sources say he may be looking to double his salary in his next deal, despite networks looking to cut costs.

"It sounds enormous until you look at his numbers," the source explained. "World News Tonight was the No. 1 program on television for 20 consecutive weeks and continues to dominate the evening-news ratings."

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Jimmy Kimmel a 'Dead Man Walking'

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel
Source: MEGA

Kimmel has been labeled a 'dead man walking' after it was reported his show is coming to an end.

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They noted, "Everybody else is being told to cut costs. David can simply say, 'Look at the ratings.'" The network may look to "cut costs" elsewhere, especially its late-night host, Jimmy Kimmel.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the comic's long-running show would be ending in 2027; however, ABC would call the news "inaccurate" and "purely speculative."

Kimmel's current deal runs through May 2027, and sources have pointed out, "In other words, he's a dead man walking. His days could be numbered."

The 58-year-old was temporarily suspended by the network over his polarizing comments about the murder of Charlie Kirk; he was brought back a few days later. He has also been duking it out with Trump for years, with the president calling for his firing.

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Photo of Julie Chen Moonves
Source: MEGA

Julie Chen Moonves could also be cut loose from CBS, according to sources.

More drama appears to be brewing at CBS, this time over longtime Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves, despite being married to the network's former CEO, Les Moonves.

According to sources, Weiss is actively exploring potential replacements for Julie amid the host's reported $3million-a-year salary.

"Bari wants Julie gone," a CBS insider claimed. "She wants younger, hipper and, frankly, cheaper."

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