Jimmy Kimmel Trashes Donald Trump During First Episode After Summer Break Amid Claims His Late-Night Show Set for Axe

Kimmel then launched into a lengthy rundown of political developments which unfolded during his time off screen, telling viewers that when he left in June, the "country was a mess."

He referenced the war with Iran, inflation concerns, rising fuel costs, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who Kimmel joked "was either alive or dead, nobody seemed to have any idea which."

By the time the monologue was over, Kimmel had spent nearly 15 minutes discussing Trump and current events.

He also took aim at Trump’s controversial $20 million Reflecting Pool renovation project.

Using photos displayed behind him, the comedian mocked the landmark's condition after storms reportedly left the area littered with debris, damaged fencing, muddy water, and fallen trees.