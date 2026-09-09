Jimmy Kimmel Trashes Donald Trump During First Episode After Summer Break Amid Claims His Late-Night Show Set for Axe
Sept. 9 2026, Published 8:52 a.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel didn’t waste any time locking horns once again with Donald Trump on his return to Late Night following his summer break.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the host, 58, opened his 4,000th episode with a jibe at the president, saying: "Donald Trump and I have one thing in common. We both accomplished nothing all summer long."
Lauching Tirade At President
Kimmel then launched into a lengthy rundown of political developments which unfolded during his time off screen, telling viewers that when he left in June, the "country was a mess."
He referenced the war with Iran, inflation concerns, rising fuel costs, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who Kimmel joked "was either alive or dead, nobody seemed to have any idea which."
By the time the monologue was over, Kimmel had spent nearly 15 minutes discussing Trump and current events.
He also took aim at Trump’s controversial $20 million Reflecting Pool renovation project.
Using photos displayed behind him, the comedian mocked the landmark's condition after storms reportedly left the area littered with debris, damaged fencing, muddy water, and fallen trees.
Trump 'Couldn’t Even Get A Pool Cleaned'
"Now, only three months later, I’m so pleased to report that thanks to your favorite president, DJ Jazzy Donald, every one of those problems has been solved, we made America great again!" Kimmel said sarcastically before showing images of the troubled site.
He joked "The president had three months, spent 20 million dollars and couldn’t even get a pool cleaned," before adding, "I thought he was supposed to drain the swamp, he turned it into gravy instead."
The audience erupted when he suggested Trump, 80, might be filling the pool with his favorite Diet Coke rather than water.
After taking aim at the renovation project, Kimmel widened his focus to Trump's approval ratings, foreign policy challenges, and the president's inner circle.
Mocking President's Poll Numbers
"Trump’s poll numbers and pool numbers are at all-time lows. Only 33 percent," Kimmel claimed while discussing recent polling. He argued that the administration was looking ahead to the midterm elections while facing mounting public frustration.
He also referenced the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz and rising fuel costs.
"On Friday, fuel prices hit an all-time high. The Strait of Hormuz is still closed… at this point, Blockbuster Video has a better chance of reopening than the Strait of Hormuz," Kimmel joked.
He then shifted to Natalie Harp, one of Trump’s closest aides, after reports about her handwritten letters to the president surfaced publicly.
"Would a president with historically low popularity number play golf instead of working over the weekend?" he asked before delivering another punchline about Harp driving a golf cart in heels.
However, Kimmel avoided talk of his own future after reports surfaced Tuesday claiming his show was due to end in 2027 after 24 years on air.
Sources told PageSix the host’s contract is "not getting extended," but on Wednesday, ABC denied the reports, saying branding reports "purely speculative", having previously stated "this information is incorrect."