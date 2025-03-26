Your tip
Home > Exclusives > John F Kennedy
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Goes Behind the Closed Doors of JFK's Secret Gay Affair – Which 'Started in His School Days'

jfk secret gay affair school days
Source: MEGA

JFK is said to have enjoyed a homosexual fling for decades.

March 26 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Skirt-chasing President John F. Kennedy two-timed his silently suffering first lady, Jackie, with a bevy of beauties – but RadarOnline.com can reveal the insatiable horndog also had a gay old time for decades with another man.

Insiders said JFK and Kirk LeMoyne Billings – known as "Lem" – shared a sexual relationship that began during their teenage preparatory school days and endured until the politician's assassination at age 46 in Dallas on November 22, 1963.

"Lem was an important part of his life, a companion and a lover and a confidant all wrapped into one," said one Kennedy family insider.

Article continues below advertisement
jfk secret gay affair school days
Source: GRUNGE

Kirk LeMoyne Billings remained a loyal fixture in JFK's life, from their school days to the president's White House tenure.

Article continues below advertisement

Insiders added Billings was 16 when he made his interest known to the 15-year-old future commander-in-chief via a note at Choate, their all-boys boarding school in Connecticut.

JFK initially insisted: "I'm not that kind of boy."

But the pair was soon inseparable – and Lem became a constant fixture at the Kennedy family's Cape Cod compound.

"In Lem, Jack found a slave for life," former classmate Rip Horton recalled before his 1977 death. "He did Jack's laundry. Late at night, he'd run out in the cold weather to buy a pizza. Jack's back was always hurting... and Lem became his unpaid masseur."

Late writer Lawrence J. Quirk claimed after the POTUS was gunned down, Billings blabbed he had repeatedly performed oral sex on JFK for "stress relief."

Article continues below advertisement
jfk secret gay affair school days
Source: L.EMBILLINGS/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Jackie Kennedy reportedly endured Billings' constant presence alongside JFK, even at the White House.

Article continues below advertisement

Evidence alluding to the pair's forbidden intimacy exists in letters Billings saved – despite JFK marking some of the missives: "burn after reading."

In a note penned during a 1930s hospital stay, Kennedy joked the "nurses are almost as dirty as you, you filthy minded s**t."

And in a 1936 letter, JFK griped about a groin injury by saying: "It looks as though there will be no little rascals bearing the name LeMoyne Kennedy."

Horton claimed the two randy buddies even made a pact to lose their virginity to the same New York City prostitute.

Article continues below advertisement
jfk secret gay affair school days
Source: TUMBEX

Letters between JFK and Billings reveal a complex, decades-long bond.

Sources told us after Kennedy was sworn in as president in 1961, Billings had a private room at the White House.

Jackie reportedly complained: "Just one weekend in my life, I'd like to have my husband to myself. But Lem is always there, bathing and massaging him even putting on his shoes and socks."

Billings is said to have never recovered from JFK's murder and descended deeper into drug and alcohol abuse until his fatal heart attack in 1981.

Historian Steven M. Gillon, author of The Kennedy Assassination – 24 Hours After, added: "At a time when homosexuality was taboo, Kennedy accepted and loved Billings, who he knew was gay."

