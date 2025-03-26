EXCLUSIVE: Radar Goes Behind the Closed Doors of JFK's Secret Gay Affair – Which 'Started in His School Days'

Skirt-chasing President John F. Kennedy two-timed his silently suffering first lady, Jackie, with a bevy of beauties – but RadarOnline.com can reveal the insatiable horndog also had a gay old time for decades with another man.

Insiders said JFK and Kirk LeMoyne Billings – known as "Lem" – shared a sexual relationship that began during their teenage preparatory school days and endured until the politician's assassination at age 46 in Dallas on November 22, 1963.

"Lem was an important part of his life, a companion and a lover and a confidant all wrapped into one," said one Kennedy family insider.