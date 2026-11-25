Kennedy and Bessette were preparing for a trip. First, they would be dropping her sister, Lauren, off at Martha's Vineyard before they would continue on to Hyannis Port, where they would attend a family wedding.

Although Carolyn and her husband had reportedly been having marital issues, according to a friend, she "sounded rather chipper" that day and the pair had been "looking forward to spending the weekend together."

The son of former President John F. Kennedy arranged to meet his sister-in-law outside of his office around 6:30 p.m. Meanwhile, Carolyn would see them both at the airport. She didn't arrive until later that evening due to traffic, but by 8:15 p.m., they were all there and Kennedy was doing his flight check.

However, Kennedy was still a newer pilot, and there were concerns about him flying late at night.

“I really did have a bad feeling,” pilot Kyle Bailey said, reflecting on his feelings that day. “What went through my mind exactly was, ‘I hope he does have an instructor with him on the airplane, or he’s gonna have a problem.’”