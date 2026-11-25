Inside the Timeline of JFK Jr.'s 'Terribly Tragic' Final Day — From Breakfast to His Final Radio Transmission Before Plane Crash
Nov. 24 2026, Published 7:26 p.m. ET
John F. Kennedy Jr. died on July 16, 1999, after his plane went down while flying over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Massachusetts with his wife, Carolyn Bessette, and his sister-in-law, Lauren Bessette.
One day before the 27th anniversary of JFK Jr.'s death, RadarOnline.com revisits the timeline of events of his "terribly tragic" final day.
John F. Kennedy Jr. Worked at His Office on His Final Day Alive
July 16, 1999, began normally enough for Kennedy. He checked out of the Stanhope Hotel in Manhattan at 9 a.m. and enjoyed breakfast at the Carlyle.
For the next few hours, he worked at his office, where he worked as a magazine publisher for George.
At midday, Essex County Airport in New Jersey gave Kennedy a call to confirm whether he'd be taking a plane, a Piper Saratoga, out for a flight later that night. Kennedy said that he would be and asked that it be ready for him in the early evening.
The rest of his afternoon consisted of a work lunch and phone calls until between 5 and 6 p.m., when his staffers went home.
John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Were Headed to a Wedding
Kennedy and Bessette were preparing for a trip. First, they would be dropping her sister, Lauren, off at Martha's Vineyard before they would continue on to Hyannis Port, where they would attend a family wedding.
Although Carolyn and her husband had reportedly been having marital issues, according to a friend, she "sounded rather chipper" that day and the pair had been "looking forward to spending the weekend together."
The son of former President John F. Kennedy arranged to meet his sister-in-law outside of his office around 6:30 p.m. Meanwhile, Carolyn would see them both at the airport. She didn't arrive until later that evening due to traffic, but by 8:15 p.m., they were all there and Kennedy was doing his flight check.
However, Kennedy was still a newer pilot, and there were concerns about him flying late at night.
“I really did have a bad feeling,” pilot Kyle Bailey said, reflecting on his feelings that day. “What went through my mind exactly was, ‘I hope he does have an instructor with him on the airplane, or he’s gonna have a problem.’”
Inside John F. Kennedy Jr.'s Last Flight
All three of them took off at 8:38 p.m. Both Carolyn and Lauren were sitting next to each other, while Kennedy was in the cockpit.
His first and last radio transmission came at 8:40 p.m., when Kennedy spoke with air traffic control and told them he was "north of Teterboro ... headed eastward."
Although ATC attempted to contact him minutes later, his final message was his radio transmission.
Around 9:40 p.m., his aircraft disappeared from the radar.
On July 21, 1999, the wreckage of the Piper Saratoga was found in the ocean.
'It Was Terribly Tragic'
"It was terribly tragic what John was going through in his final days," one of Kennedy's cousins said in a past interview. "He had some very explosive matters he was dealing with."
Rose Marie Terenzio, who had been Kennedy's former personal assistant and friend, called his death "earth-shattering."
"It was as if the earth had cracked in half somehow," she added. "I think that the thing people should know about him was that he had so much charisma and power and he never abused it. He wanted great things for this country."