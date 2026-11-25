Trump Is 'Scared': Chris Christie Dissects Prez's Decision to Promote Stephen Miller and Claims It Reveals His 'Insecurity'
Nov. 24 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Donald Trump's decision to elevate Stephen Miller to White House chief of staff shows the president is "scared," describing the longtime adviser as "his teddy bear" during a moment of political crisis, RadarOnline.com can report.
Christie made the remarks during an interview with a publication, as he reflected on Republicans' bruising midterm losses and Trump's response to the election results.
Chris Christie Claims Stephen Miller Is Trump's 'Teddy Bear'
The two-time Republican presidential candidate argued that Trump's decision to bring Miller into a more prominent position was being misinterpreted, suggesting the 80-year-old was seeking reassurance from someone he trusted rather than demonstrating confidence in his immigration agenda.
"I think people are misreading that decision," Christie said. "This decision by Trump shows his level of fear and insecurity right now."
Christie suggested Trump wanted someone he could count on to carry out his orders, pointing to Miller's longstanding presence in the president's political orbit.
Miller has been part of Trump's White House since the beginning of his presidency, making him a familiar figure as the administration faces mounting political pressure.
"Stephen Miller is comfort food for Donald Trump in a moment of crisis," Christie said. "He's his teddy bear to bring to bed because he's scared."
Christie's comments came after Trump acknowledged in a post-midterm interview that his immigration policies might have been too extreme.
Chris Christie Predicts Trump Will Be 'Diminished'
Christie also weighed in on Trump's condition and his ability to finish out his second term, comparing the president's current public standing to that of former President Joe Biden.
While Christie stopped short of saying Trump was mentally incapable of performing his duties, he drew a comparison to watching Biden's decline while in office.
Christie predicted that Trump "will be diminished" by the time he leaves the White House.
The former New Jersey governor also said he felt vindicated by Republicans' midterm losses earlier this month, which he viewed as a rejection of the direction taken by the party.
Chris Christie Takes Aim at JD Vance and Marco Rubio
Christie also took aim at two Republicans whose names have been floated as potential contenders in the 2028 presidential race: Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Asked whether he was considering another presidential run himself, Christie responded, "Yeah."
But he was less enthusiastic about Vance's credentials, questioning whether his path from author to vice president had prepared him to lead the country.
"JD Vance wrote Hillbilly Elegy and became vice president," the 64-year-old said. "And I don't know that that’s the resumé I want for a president of the United States."
Christie also suggested Rubio should be held accountable for the Trump administration's foreign policy decisions, arguing that the secretary of state cannot escape scrutiny by keeping a low profile.
"Just because he hides from time to time doesn’t mean that he’s not in the middle of it,” Christie said.
Chris Christie Wants to Take Republican Party in a New Direction
Despite his criticism of Trump and the Republican leadership, Christie said he believes the party has an opportunity to change course following its midterm losses.
He argued that Republicans should focus on major domestic issues, including the national debt, Social Security, health care and education, rather than continuing to debate the previous election.
"Talk about yesterday, you’re a loser. You're not going to change anything,” Christie said.
He added that the party needs leadership grounded in character, morality, and a willingness to compromise.
"My party has not shown either of those things," the politician noted.