The two-time Republican presidential candidate argued that Trump's decision to bring Miller into a more prominent position was being misinterpreted, suggesting the 80-year-old was seeking reassurance from someone he trusted rather than demonstrating confidence in his immigration agenda.

"I think people are misreading that decision," Christie said. "This decision by Trump shows his level of fear and insecurity right now."

Christie suggested Trump wanted someone he could count on to carry out his orders, pointing to Miller's longstanding presence in the president's political orbit.

Miller has been part of Trump's White House since the beginning of his presidency, making him a familiar figure as the administration faces mounting political pressure.

"Stephen Miller is comfort food for Donald Trump in a moment of crisis," Christie said. "He's his teddy bear to bring to bed because he's scared."

Christie's comments came after Trump acknowledged in a post-midterm interview that his immigration policies might have been too extreme.