EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Simpson 'Blowing It' And is 'Falling Apart' After Comeback Goes Up in Smoke

Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson is 'blowing it' and falling apart as her highly anticipated comeback completely fails.

June 15 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Troubled Jessica Simpson was hoping to relaunch her long-abandoned music career amid the fallout of her split from hubby Eric Johnson, but RadarOnline.com can reveal she's now completely despairing after she bungled her big comeback.

The struggling singer, 44, appeared on the season finale of American Idol, her first live TV appearance in 15 years, but it was anything but a triumphant return.

"It didn't go as planned, not even close," said a source. "She was visibly shaking and trying so hard not to stammer. It was extremely awkward watching her trip up in front of more than 6 million viewers."

Even Simpson admitted the performance made her look like a sweaty, nervous wreck.

Shocking Show

Source: JESSICASIMPSON/INSTAGRAM

Eric Johnson's absence has left Simpson spiraling after an emotional 'Idol' stumble.

"Oh, my God, I was dying," she moaned afterward. "I can't even tell you how long it's been since I've been that nervous.

"Like, I had to put hairspray on my feet to stand still, like, not that it actually keeps me put, but, like, my feet were sweating. I'm like, 'My feet don't sweat.'

"I just kept telling myself, 'Do not cry. Do not cry. I know this is a big moment ... do not cry.'"

A source said: "She has lost confidence in her ability to perform. It's been too long since she was an active singer, and the fear is she'll never make it back to where she was."

Source: MEGA

The ex-couple's kids now share parents who live apart.

Insiders told RadarOnline.com Simpsons’ separation from Johnson, above, her retired NFL player hubby, is largely to blame.

The singer-fashion entrepreneur announced the end of their 10-year marriage in January.

As readers know, Simpson and Johnson, 45, had already been living apart for months amid rumors that the jock had cheated on her.

The ex-couple is now maintaining separate residences as they navigate coparenting their three children, Maxwell, 13, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 6.

They have yet to file for divorce, but our source insisted: "There's no going back for Jessica.

Source: JESSICASIMPSON/INSTAGRAM

The 'American Idol' finale flop has renewed fears Simpson may never reclaim her former music glory.

Our source added: "She doesn't want to be married to Eric, but she's still floundering without his guidance and support. She depended on him as her crutch.

"Now she's leaning on her friends and family and driving them crazy with her nerves and constant second-guessing of herself. People around her are saying she's a wreck and she needs to get a grip before she totally loses it."

