EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Simpson 'Blowing It' And is 'Falling Apart' After Comeback Goes Up in Smoke

Troubled Jessica Simpson was hoping to relaunch her long-abandoned music career amid the fallout of her split from hubby Eric Johnson, but RadarOnline.com can reveal she's now completely despairing after she bungled her big comeback.

The struggling singer, 44, appeared on the season finale of American Idol, her first live TV appearance in 15 years, but it was anything but a triumphant return.

"It didn't go as planned, not even close," said a source. "She was visibly shaking and trying so hard not to stammer. It was extremely awkward watching her trip up in front of more than 6 million viewers."

Even Simpson admitted the performance made her look like a sweaty, nervous wreck.