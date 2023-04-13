Your tip
'Devastated & Humiliated' Jerry Hall Burned An Effigy Of Her Husband Rupert Murdoch On BBQ Grill After He Coldly Dumped Her Via Email

Source: Mega
By:

Apr. 13 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Jerry Hall reportedly burned an effigy of Rupert Murdoch after the billionaire business magnate dumped her via email, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sensational development to come months after Hall and Murdoch divorced in August, the 66-year-old model and actress admitted she was so “devastated” by the divorce that she lit fire to a miniature model of her ex-husband on her BBQ grill.

Source: Mega

That is the revelation shared by Vanity Fair in a bombshell exposé on Murdoch published on Wednesday.

According to the outlet, Hall burned the effigy of her ex-husband in February on the first day of Lent.

Source: Mega

“On the first day of Lent in February, Hall told friends she made an effigy of Murdoch, tied dental floss around its neck, and burned it on the grill,” wrote Vanity Fair reporter Gabriel Sherman.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the revelation Hall burned an effigy of Murdoch on her BBQ grill came after it was also revealed the embattled Fox News owner broke things off with his fourth wife via an email in June 2022.

Hall claimed that last year, while waiting to meet Murdoch at the then-couple’s Oxfordshire, England estate, she received a message from her then-husband saying he no longer wanted to be married.

“Jerry, sadly I’ve decided to call an end to our marriage,” Murdoch’s wrote, according to a screenshot of the exchange shared with Vanity Fair.

MORE ON:
Rupert Murdoch
Source: Mega; Fox News

“We have certainly had some good times, but I have much to do,” he continued. “My New York lawyer will be contacting yours immediately.”

Two months later, the couple was legally divorced. Hall reportedly received $305 million in the divorce settlement as well as the couple’s Oxfordshire home.

Source: Mega

As RadarOnline.com reported, it was then revealed that Murdoch was seeing the widow of famous country musician Chester SmithAnn Lesley Smith.

The new couple was first spotted together vacationing in Barbados in January and, one month later, Murdoch proposed to the 66-year-old former dental hygienist on St. Patrick’s Day.

Although Murdoch initially seemed thrilled about his new bride-to-be, he suddenly called the engagement off earlier this month after Smith allegedly referred to Fox News star Tucker Carlson as “a messenger from God.”

“She said Tucker Carlson is a messenger from God, and he said nope,” a source familiar with the couple’s two-week engagement said this week.

