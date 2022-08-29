'This Was Stolen!' Jennifer Lopez Furious After Private Video Leaks From Lavish Ben Affleck Wedding

The video showed Lopez performing an unreleased song to her former Gigli costar-turned-hubby, who was grinning from ear to ear as he watched her sing.

J. Lo stunned in her white gown while she belted out the lyrics, "All night I can feel the passion in your eyes / I'm still in love with you / You know I can't get enough."

The On The Floor hitmaker said she was surprised to see the clip posted all over her social media feed given that she and Affleck had attendees sign non-disclosure agreements and told everyone to refrain from posting anything online.