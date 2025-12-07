EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez's Shocking New Year Resolution Revealed — And it Involves a LOT of Plastic Surgery After 'Mood-Boosting Boob Job'

A source close to the singer said: "Jennifer thinks the breast surgery flipped a switch for her. She keeps saying it lifted her whole mindset, which is why she's already eyeing more procedures – she believes that's how she gets her confidence back."

Another insider added: "She's riding the high from how well it turned out. Now she's looking at all the other things on her body she might fine-tune.

"But her loved ones are worried it is the start of a slippery slope and she could end up another showbiz plastic surgery casualty and look awful."

Lopez's fans first noticed her new transformation in September, when she posted photos inside her $18million home in Hidden Hills, California.