Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Jennifer Lopez
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez's Shocking New Year Resolution Revealed — And it Involves a LOT of Plastic Surgery After 'Mood-Boosting Boob Job'

Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez is heading into the New Year with a bold plan for more plastic surgery as she prepares to date again.

Dec. 7 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jennifer Lopez is heading into the New Year with a bold plan for more plastic surgery – a decision insiders tell RadarOnline.com has left her inner circle seriously worried for her health.

The singer, 56, recently stunned fans and loved ones by getting a "mood-boosting" boob job, which has led her to flaunt her new assets in public, and which sources say has now triggered a "disturbing mission" for a full-scale beauty overhaul in 2026.

Article continues below advertisement

Lopez Sparks Buzz Over Enhancements

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Lopez unveiled what appeared to be a noticeably enhanced chest while performing.
Source: MEGA

Lopez unveiled what appeared to be a noticeably enhanced chest while performing.

Article continues below advertisement

Lopez unveiled what appeared to be a noticeably enhanced chest while recently performing at a wedding in India, sparking fresh speculation about the work she has had done and what might come next.

The gig – her first major public event since her divorce from Ben Affleck, 53, was finalized 11 months ago – and came at the end of a bruising year marked by professional setbacks, fan criticism and the collapse of her latest comeback album.

Now, those close to Lopez say she intends to start 2026 with a slate of new procedures aimed at restoring her confidence and "rebuilding" her self-image.

Article continues below advertisement

New Enhancements Ignite Fresh Concern

Article continues below advertisement
Lopez is eyeing 'more procedures' after 'the breast surgery flipped a switch for her.'
Source: MEGA

Lopez is eyeing 'more procedures' after 'the breast surgery flipped a switch for her.'

Article continues below advertisement

A source close to the singer said: "Jennifer thinks the breast surgery flipped a switch for her. She keeps saying it lifted her whole mindset, which is why she's already eyeing more procedures – she believes that's how she gets her confidence back."

Another insider added: "She's riding the high from how well it turned out. Now she's looking at all the other things on her body she might fine-tune.

"But her loved ones are worried it is the start of a slippery slope and she could end up another showbiz plastic surgery casualty and look awful."

Lopez's fans first noticed her new transformation in September, when she posted photos inside her $18million home in Hidden Hills, California.

Article continues below advertisement

Lopez's 'Self-Improvement' Plan

Article continues below advertisement
The singer stunned fans in a plunging, sequined corset, with a visibly perkier silhouette.
Source: MEGA

The singer stunned fans in a plunging, sequined corset, with a visibly perkier silhouette.

Article continues below advertisement

But it was her recent wedding performance – while wearing a plunging, sequined corset and a visibly perkier silhouette – that confirmed suspicions she's had her chest enhanced.

According to those close to her, the singer sees the procedure as part of a wider "self-improvement" plan.

An insider added: "She's over the moon with the breast surgery – it gave her a major confidence lift at a time when she really needed it after everything with Ben.

"She's genuinely enjoying getting dressed again because she thinks everything fits and looks better. And in her circle, these little tweaks are totally normal, so she doesn't see any issue with doing them.

"Lopez has been discussing new cosmetic possibilities with her team, including a small Brazilian butt lift and tightening procedures, according to sources.

Article continues below advertisement

One insider said: "She's been mentioning that she thinks her backside could use a slight boost, so don't be surprised if it looks a bit fuller before long.

"She's also interested in the newer skin-tightening treatments coming out of Korea and has been looking into stem-cell rejuvenation."

Lopez's fitness routine also remains intense, though several insiders claim her perfectionism often makes her hyper-critical of her appearance.

One said: "She's incredibly fit and already looks far younger than her years, but she fixates on the smallest things. She'll glance in the mirror and instantly come up with a handful of tweaks she wants to make."

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Pete Davidson and Colin Jost's 280K ferry dream has collapsed as the 'SNL' duo faces lawsuits and debts.

Pete Davidson and Colin Jost's $280K Ferry Dream Crumbles — 'SNL' Duo's Friendship 'Sinks' Amid Lawsuit and Mounting Unpaid Bills

reba mcentires rex linns on set kissing sparks staff cringe

EXCLUSIVE: Get a Room! Reba McEntire's On-Set Makeout Sessions With Fiancé Rex Linn Leave Staff Members Cringing

Article continues below advertisement

Recovering From The Ben Affleck Divorce

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Lopez is still recovering emotionally from her divorce with Affleck.
Source: MEGA

Lopez is still recovering emotionally from her divorce with fourth ex-husband Affleck.

Behind the cosmetic agenda, friends say Lopez is still recovering emotionally from her breakup with Affleck.

A source said: "Her breakup left her feeling completely drained and hurt. The procedures are part of how she's trying to put herself back together. She's feeling hopeful again, and having control over her appearance gives her a boost."

The singer has also been discussing dating again – and has made her preferences clear.

A source said: "She's focused on finding a younger partner now. She feels Ben has put her off older, grumpier men.

"She wants someone vibrant, someone who makes her feel desirable.

"For Jenny, anything that helps reignite her spark is worth it."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.