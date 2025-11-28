EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez 'Can't Let Ben Affleck Go' — Diva's Obsessed Behavior Leaves Fourth Ex-Husband 'Horrified' as She Hopes For Another Chance
Nov. 28 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Starry-eyed Jennifer Lopez can't quit ex-hubby Ben Affleck – and RadarOnline.com can reveal it's got the Hollywood hunk quaking in his boots!
With the 56-year-old diva gabbing about their failed marriage every chance she gets, Affleck's starting to realize she'll likely be stalking him for the rest of his life, according to insiders.
Jennifer Staying Connected To Ben
"Jen is making light of their divorce in interviews now and she's trying to act as though she's totally over it, but that couldn't be further from the truth," said a source.
"She's still finding any excuse to stay connected to Ben. She's nowhere near letting him go."
The former couple, who divorced last year, reunited on the red carpet at the October 6 New York screening of her latest film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, which 53-year-old Affleck produced.
"Jen pushed and pushed for Ben to be at the premiere and pretty much threatened to go nuclear if he didn't show up," added a source.
"He went against his better judgment and he's now saying it was a huge mistake because she hasn't stopped calling him since. She seems to have completely forgotten that she forced him to be there and instead has taken it as some sort of sign that they might get back together."
J.Lo also gushed over her ex's role in producing the film, saying: "If it wasn't for Ben, the movie wouldn't have gotten made. And I will always give him that credit."
According to insiders, J.Lo even hopes to get their children – her 17-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and his brood of three, Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Sam, 13 – together for family time in the near future.
The insider added: "She's pressing Ben to spend time with her over the holidays and says they need to do it for the sake of the kids.
"She's even been texting him fan comments about how in love they still looked. It's horrifying to Ben because he just wants to be free of her and she clearly won't accept that."