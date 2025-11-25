Jennifer Lopez Bags $2million Payday Performing at Indian Billionaire Daughter's Star-Studded Wedding — And Shocks Guests By Wearing G-String Bodysuit Showing off Famous Derrière
Nov. 25 2025, Published 9:39 a.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez banked $2million by performing at the star-studded wedding of an Indian tech billionaire's daughter.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Latino superstar, 56, served as both a guest and chief entertainer at the lavish nuptials — believed to cost close to $6.7million — also attended by Donald Trump Jr. and his socialite squeeze Bettina Anderson.
Skimpy Ensembles
Bride Netra Mantena, the daughter of Indian pharmaceutical bigwig Rama Raju Mantena, married tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju at the opulent wedding near the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, which featured in the 1983 James Bond film Octopussy.
And Lopez left nothing to the imagination as she took to the stage in a variety of skimpy ensembles to perform her many hits, including Waiting for Tonight and On The Floor.
At one point, the singer almost spilled out of her plunging flesh-toned leotard during a rigorous dance routine.
She also slipped into a skintight semi-sheer black bodysuit with a G-string backside that gave guests an ample view of her famous curves.
Famous Guests
Lopez posed for snaps with the newlyweds before taking to the stage.
One clip shared to X showed the Grammy nominee closing her impressive set by raising a toast to the bride and from, who joined her on stage.
"May these families be united on this gorgeous day, and God bless us all," Lopez said raising her glass.
The couple's cake-cutting ceremony featured an all-white multi-tiered cake that appeared to resemble a mini palace, and was even sculpted with elephants, tigers and cascading flowers.
The custom-made cake was made by Paris-based luxury designer and pastry chef Bastien Blanc-Tailleu and footage of the cake circulated on social media, with Internet users marvelling at its craftsmanship.
Star Attraction
Netra’s father is a prominent figure in the pharmaceutical industry. He currently serves as the Chairman and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals.
Her now-husband, Gadiraju, is an extremely wealthy tech entrepreneur.
He is the co-founder and chief technology officer of food delivery platform Superorder and was featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list last year.
Their elaborate four-day Udaipur wedding began on November 20 and was filled with many performances from high profile musicians, with the first night hosted by DJ Tiësto.
Traditional Indian pre-wedding celebrations sangeet and mehendi followed on November 21 and 22 before Lopez brought the house down after the pair said "I do" on last Sunday.
The guest list included dozens of Bollywood stars including, Dia Mirza, Amyra Dastur and Sophie Choudry.
Lopez is no stranger to weddings herself, having tied the knot four times.
And as RadarOnline.com last week, both her and ex-husband Ben Affleck are hoping the pair will reconcile and get back together for a third time.
After their 2024 split, J.Lo stayed in touch with Affleck's kids, Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13, checking in on their lives and arranging hangouts with her own children, twins Max and Emme, 17.
"That's gone a long way with Ben's kids, and what they'd like more than anything, as would J.Lo's kids, is to see Bennifer 3.0," said the source.