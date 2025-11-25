Jennifer Lopez Bags $2million Payday Performing at Indian Billionaire Daughter's Star-Studded Wedding — And Shocks Guests By Wearing G-String Bodysuit Showing off Famous Derrière

Bride Netra Mantena, the daughter of Indian pharmaceutical bigwig Rama Raju Mantena, married tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju at the opulent wedding near the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, which featured in the 1983 James Bond film Octopussy.

And Lopez left nothing to the imagination as she took to the stage in a variety of skimpy ensembles to perform her many hits, including Waiting for Tonight and On The Floor.

At one point, the singer almost spilled out of her plunging flesh-toned leotard during a rigorous dance routine.

She also slipped into a skintight semi-sheer black bodysuit with a G-string backside that gave guests an ample view of her famous curves.