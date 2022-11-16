uk actor aims to make history in bollywood

As his acting career picked up steam, Canadian director Nicolas Lévesque took notice. Lovatt says, "He just called me and said, 'Can we come to live with you? And can we follow you around?'" Lovatt agreed, and the product was the short documentary Rich in Bollywood.

For Lovatt, the response to the film was both surprising and amusing, "People are saying, 'How can you get random casting roll calls? It never happens to me.'" While the film may make it seem as though roles were landing in his lap, it certainly wasn't the case; there was so much going on behind the scenes that audiences aren't privy to in the film.

"You have to audition a lot. And you have to hone your skills. And then you have to go to these auditions and be better than everyone else."

His drive to continue to improve propelled Lovatt to learn Hindi, the national language of India. Once he started speaking Hindi, he realized a new world of opportunities was at his fingertips. Lovatt began creating Instagram and YouTube content, and his channels quickly grew a

following, racking up 50,000 followers seemingly overnight. "Gora means white guy or foreigner in Hindi. And everyone calls me Gora, so I put Gora Speaks Hindi as a title."