EXCLUSIVE: Bennifer 3.0? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Kids Begging Divorced Pair ‘To Give Their Love Story Another Chance’ After Surprising Red Carpet Reunion

Despite Lopez, 56, insisting last year she's "actually good" being single and no longer "looking for happiness in other people," the lingering chemistry between her and Affleck, 53, raised eyebrows at the October 6 Kiss of the Spider Woman premiere, with the two whispering and putting their arms around each other.

Following the reunion, the singer had her eyes on her ex-husband.

"J.Lo had a wonderful time with Ben and says he's as sexy and wonderful as ever," an insider told RadarOnline.com.

"In her mind, they're destined to be together again, plain and simple. She's believed that all along and now she's even more convinced that it's a case of when, not if, it's going to happen."