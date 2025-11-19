EXCLUSIVE: Bennifer 3.0? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Kids Begging Divorced Pair ‘To Give Their Love Story Another Chance’ After Surprising Red Carpet Reunion
Nov. 19 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Fans weren't the only ones thrilled by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's recent flirty reunion on the red carpet.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the exes' kids are also hoping for a third stab at romance for the divorced duo.
Third Try For The Exes?
After their 2024 split, J.Lo stayed in touch with Affleck's kids, Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13, checking in on their lives and arranging hangouts with her own children, twins Max and Emme, 17.
"That's gone a long way with Ben's kids, and what they'd like more than anything, as would J.Lo's kids, is to see Bennifer 3.0," said the source.
Despite Lopez, 56, insisting last year she's "actually good" being single and no longer "looking for happiness in other people," the lingering chemistry between her and Affleck, 53, raised eyebrows at the October 6 Kiss of the Spider Woman premiere, with the two whispering and putting their arms around each other.
Following the reunion, the singer had her eyes on her ex-husband.
"J.Lo had a wonderful time with Ben and says he's as sexy and wonderful as ever," an insider told RadarOnline.com.
"In her mind, they're destined to be together again, plain and simple. She's believed that all along and now she's even more convinced that it's a case of when, not if, it's going to happen."