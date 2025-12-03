'Put Some Clothes On!': Jennifer Lopez, 56, Dubbed 'Cringe' by Fans for Posting Raunchy Video Wearing Tiny Thong and Bra to Ramp Up Sales for Las Vegas Shows

The singer posted the short clip on Instagram, leaving little to the imagination as she gyrated to her 90s hit song Play.

Promoting her upcoming residency in Sin City, she wrote next to the video: "See you THIS MONTH for The JLo Show in Vegas! Which song do you want me to PLAY?"

But the clip wasn’t universally approved by her loyal followers.

Taking to social media, one wrote: "She is absolutely stunning but why do we normalize this kind of outfit? Being almost naked will not make her a better singer."

A second wrote: "Put your clothes on! No one cares how old you are," while a third chimed in: "Don't you have clothes over there?"

A fourth commented: "She should just come out naked, there is not much hiding — she is full of herself," while another fan moaned: "It's cringe — she's too old for this."