Celebrity > Jennifer Lopez

'Put Some Clothes On!': Jennifer Lopez, 56, Dubbed 'Cringe' by Fans for Posting Raunchy Video Wearing Tiny Thong and Bra to Ramp Up Sales for Las Vegas Shows

picture of jennifer Lopez
Source: @Jlo;Instagram

Jennifer Lopez posted a racy video on Instagram of her performing in a tiny bra and thong to boost ticket sales for Las Vegas shows.

Dec. 3 2025, Published 7:12 a.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez has been blasted by fans posting a video of herself performing in a skimpy bra and thong to boost sales for her upcoming Las Vegas shows.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the diva’s followers were quick to express their dismay at the 56-year-old star's publicity tactics, believing she doesn't need to flaunt her body to ramp up interest in the gigs.

'She's Too Old For This!'

Source: @jlo;Instagram

The diva's video divided her fanbase.

The singer posted the short clip on Instagram, leaving little to the imagination as she gyrated to her 90s hit song Play.

Promoting her upcoming residency in Sin City, she wrote next to the video: "See you THIS MONTH for The JLo Show in Vegas! Which song do you want me to PLAY?"

But the clip wasn’t universally approved by her loyal followers.

Taking to social media, one wrote: "She is absolutely stunning but why do we normalize this kind of outfit? Being almost naked will not make her a better singer."

A second wrote: "Put your clothes on! No one cares how old you are," while a third chimed in: "Don't you have clothes over there?"

A fourth commented: "She should just come out naked, there is not much hiding — she is full of herself," while another fan moaned: "It's cringe — she's too old for this."

'Body Goals'

picture of Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Plenty of Lopez's fans admired her confidence performing in barely-there outfits at 56.

However, some fans admired her "confidence", writing: "Wow, body goals," while another chimed in: "Unbelievable she's 56."

Lopez announced her return to Sin City back in May.

It's her second residency in Las Vegas, following Jennifer Lopez: All I Have at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood between 2016 and 2018.

Her new residency takes place just around the corner at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

She'll kick off the run on December 30 and 31, and January 2 and 3.

J-Lo will then return early next year for performances on March 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28.

The $2m Wedding Singer

picture of Jennifer lopez
Source: MEGA

The star recently banked $2million performing at a super-rich Indian wedding.

It comes after the diva recently banked a whopping $2million for performing at a wedding in India.

She jetted to Udaipur to headline the four-day festivities celebrating the marriage of billionaire heiress Netra Mantena and tech success Vamsi Gadiraju.

The singer was both a guest and a performer at the lavish wedding ceremony believed to have cost $6.7million.

RadarOnline.com also revealed last week how the diva was being trolled for unveiling a glossy new campaign for engagement rings – despite her four divorces and long history of high-profile breakups.

The unlucky-in-love star recently became the global face of Turkish jeweler Zen Diamond, and has launched the partnership across the brand's social platforms.

picture of Jennifer lopez
Source: MEGA

Lopez was blasted for starring in new campaign for engagement rings — despite four failed marriages.

Lopez, who has collected six engagement rings across multiple relationships and whose most recent marriage to Ben Affleck imploded earlier this year, was reportedly paid $10million for the campaign.

A marketing insider familiar with the agreement said: "People immediately started joking she would be seen as a curse on Zen's engagement rings. Who does she think she is being the face of engagement rings with her relationship history? And who is going to buy them?"

Another source said: "Jennifer knew what the blowback would be over this, but she seemingly doesn't care. She wanted a campaign that kept her in cash."

