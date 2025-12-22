Your tip
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spark Reconciliation Rumors After Exes Step Out for Holiday Shopping Together a Year After Finalizing Divorce

Split photo of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck raised eyebrows when they were spotted holiday shopping with the actor's young son.

Dec. 22 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Bennifer round three?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have sparked reconciliation rumors after they were spotted out doing some holiday shopping together nearly a year after finalizing their divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lopez, 56, and Affleck, 53, appeared to be getting on well when they were seen at the Brentwood Country Mart in Los Angeles with the Oscar-winner's teen son, Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Lopez and Affleck Reunite

Photo of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Lopez was spotted shopping with Affleck and his son, Samuel, in Los Angeles.

The trio was seen pursuing high-end clothing retailers Doen and Sezane before they headed over to the Farmshop market for a bite to eat.

Lopez donned a brown and white polka dot halter dress, which she paired with a cream sweater draped over her shoulders. Affleck was dressed in a casual yet chic monogram fit featuring khaki pants, a cream linen button-down shirt, and a matching cream blazer.

Lopez and Affleck's Christmas shopping sighting comes a week after the exes were spotted attending a school play, where their respective children, Emme, 17, and Fin, 16, starred.

Photo of Ben Affleck and his son Samuel
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner wasn't thrilled with his plans to reunite with Lopez and her kids for the holidays.

As Radar reported, insiders claimed Affleck and Lopez wanted to plan a holiday reunion with their respective kids, who grew close while the pair were together, now that they're on better terms following a tense period after their divorce, but Garner isn't thrilled with the idea.

However, sources claimed Garner was unwilling to change her holiday schedule to accommodate Lopez's demands.

"Ben had the exact same issue last year, but wound up finding a solution by splitting his time in L.A. between JLo and Garner," the insider explained. "That's what he's suggested this year, but J.Lo's got her heart set on them doing something special as an extended family."

Photo of Ben Affleck
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed the actor ran into the same issue last year and had to split his time between his ex-wives.

"She's offered to fly Ben and the kids somewhere tropical, so they can enjoy some R&R in the sunshine, let the kids properly catch up and put an end to any lingering awkwardness between her and Ben," the source added.

Meanwhile, Lopez recently raised eyebrows when she shared snaps from her Thanksgiving celebration, and eagle-eyed fans noticed the background of the photos looked similar to the Bel-Air mansion she purchased with Affleck.

Some went as far as suggesting the 56-year-old shared the photos in hopes the Batman star would also notice.

Lopez' Career Struggles

Photo of Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

JLo was said to be 'deeply depressed' over her Affleck-backed film being a bust at the boxoffice.

Since her split from Affleck last summer, after the pair rekindled their romance nearly 20-years after their previous breakup, Lopez has hit several snags trying to revamp her career.

She recently put on a united front with Affleck to promote her new film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, which was financed by her ex-husband and his close friend and partner, Matt Damon.

Unfortunately for Lopez, – and earned a measly $2million on the $30million budget flick.

Insiders claimed the weak turnout has left Lopez "deeply depressed" and has threatened future projects backed by Affleck and Damon.

