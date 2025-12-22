Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spark Reconciliation Rumors After Exes Step Out for Holiday Shopping Together a Year After Finalizing Divorce

Bennifer round three?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have sparked reconciliation rumors after they were spotted out doing some holiday shopping together nearly a year after finalizing their divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lopez, 56, and Affleck, 53, appeared to be getting on well when they were seen at the Brentwood Country Mart in Los Angeles with the Oscar-winner's teen son, Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.