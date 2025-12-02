Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Gives a Subtle Nod to Ben Affleck While Celebrating Thanksgiving — as Single Singer Hopes to Reconcile With Fourth Ex-Husband Years After Divorce

Split photo of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez appeared to celebrate Thanksgiving at the home she once shared with ex Ben Affleck.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 2 2025, Published 4:23 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jennifer Lopez has sent fans into a frenzy after seemingly giving a nod to her ex-husband Ben Affleck on Thanksgiving, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

JLo, 56, shared a series of snaps from the holiday on Instagram – and eagle-eyed fans were quick to call out the background of the home resembled the Bel-Air mansion she bought with the Oscar winner in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

JLo's Thanksgiving

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Jennifer Lopez
Source: @JLO/INSTAGRAM

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the background of JLo's Thanksgiving post looked like her marital home with Affleck.

The Jenny From the Block singer shared a carousel post on Instagram captioned, "These are a few of my favorite things…Happy Thanksgiving everybody I hope you all had a beautiful day," along with festive fall leaves and a turkey emojis.

JLo's post featured a variety of shots, including one of her showing off the feast's main attraction, a golden brown turkey, as well as shots of the singer-actress checking on her dishes in the oven and a spread of scrumptious pies.

She also posed with her Christmas tree and showed off her outfit details in other photos.

Article continues below advertisement

JLo and Affleck's Bel-Air Mansion

Photo of Jennifer Lopez
Source: @JLO/INSTAGRAM

JLo shared photos of herself and her teenage twins preparing the Thanksgiving feast.

In between comments from fans wishing JLo and her family a Happy Thanksgiving were speculations about the home in the background of the photos.

JLo and Affleck dropped over $60million on the 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom home in May 2023, a little under a year after they tied the knot in July 2022.

But just a year later, the ex-couple listed the home for sale at $68million following their split. After the property sat on the market without any offers for 10-months, they slashed the price by $8.5 million to $59.5million, but still had no bites.

As the house continued to sit without any offers, they appeared to remove the listing July.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Jennifer Lopez
Source: @JLO/INSTAGRAM

JLo's Thanksgiving post comes amid rumors she's desperate to 'stay connected' to Affleck.

"While they've been hoping to sell the property, they've also been hesitant to take a big loss," a source told a media outlet over the summer. "They lowered the price to get more interest and when this didn't happen, they were advised to take it off the market. It was a business decision that they made together."

A separate real estate insider added: "It's a rough sellers market and especially for that price point. Taking it off the market until it's more of a seller friendly climate, seems like the smartest decision."

Given the unsuccessful listing after months on the market, fans concluded JLo was making the most of her money and spent the holiday with her teenage twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, at the home she formerly shared with the Good Will Hunting star.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Split photo of Khloé Kardashian, Britney Spears, Kim Kardashian

EXCLUSIVE: Khloé and Kim Kardashian 'Desperate to Save' Troubled Britney Spears... and 'Guide Her Next Business Move' as Pop Star Sparks Concern About Her Mental Health

Photo of John Lennon

EXCLUSIVE: John Lennon's 'Real' Final Words to Be Revealed in New Film — Including Beatles Icon's Eerie 'Death Prediction' Hours Before He Was Shot

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Jennifer Lopez
Source: @JLO/INSTAGRAM

JLo and Affleck lowered the mansion's asking price to $59.5M before it was seemingly taken off the market in July.

Meanwhile, rumors have swirled claiming JLo hasn't been able to get over Affleck, who notably spent the Thanksgiving holiday with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who he shares three children with.

As RadarOnline.com reported, an insider claimed the 56-year-old is "finding any excuse to stay connected" to her fourth ex-husband two-years after their divorce.

"Jen is making light of their divorce in interviews now and she's trying to act as though she's totally over it, but that couldn't be further from the truth," the source shared. "She's still finding any excuse to stay connected to Ben. She's nowhere near letting him go."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.