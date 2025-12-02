Jennifer Lopez Gives a Subtle Nod to Ben Affleck While Celebrating Thanksgiving — as Single Singer Hopes to Reconcile With Fourth Ex-Husband Years After Divorce
Dec. 2 2025, Published 4:23 p.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez has sent fans into a frenzy after seemingly giving a nod to her ex-husband Ben Affleck on Thanksgiving, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
JLo, 56, shared a series of snaps from the holiday on Instagram – and eagle-eyed fans were quick to call out the background of the home resembled the Bel-Air mansion she bought with the Oscar winner in 2023.
JLo's Thanksgiving
The Jenny From the Block singer shared a carousel post on Instagram captioned, "These are a few of my favorite things…Happy Thanksgiving everybody I hope you all had a beautiful day," along with festive fall leaves and a turkey emojis.
JLo's post featured a variety of shots, including one of her showing off the feast's main attraction, a golden brown turkey, as well as shots of the singer-actress checking on her dishes in the oven and a spread of scrumptious pies.
She also posed with her Christmas tree and showed off her outfit details in other photos.
JLo and Affleck's Bel-Air Mansion
In between comments from fans wishing JLo and her family a Happy Thanksgiving were speculations about the home in the background of the photos.
JLo and Affleck dropped over $60million on the 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom home in May 2023, a little under a year after they tied the knot in July 2022.
But just a year later, the ex-couple listed the home for sale at $68million following their split. After the property sat on the market without any offers for 10-months, they slashed the price by $8.5 million to $59.5million, but still had no bites.
As the house continued to sit without any offers, they appeared to remove the listing July.
"While they've been hoping to sell the property, they've also been hesitant to take a big loss," a source told a media outlet over the summer. "They lowered the price to get more interest and when this didn't happen, they were advised to take it off the market. It was a business decision that they made together."
A separate real estate insider added: "It's a rough sellers market and especially for that price point. Taking it off the market until it's more of a seller friendly climate, seems like the smartest decision."
Given the unsuccessful listing after months on the market, fans concluded JLo was making the most of her money and spent the holiday with her teenage twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, at the home she formerly shared with the Good Will Hunting star.
Meanwhile, rumors have swirled claiming JLo hasn't been able to get over Affleck, who notably spent the Thanksgiving holiday with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who he shares three children with.
As RadarOnline.com reported, an insider claimed the 56-year-old is "finding any excuse to stay connected" to her fourth ex-husband two-years after their divorce.
"Jen is making light of their divorce in interviews now and she's trying to act as though she's totally over it, but that couldn't be further from the truth," the source shared. "She's still finding any excuse to stay connected to Ben. She's nowhere near letting him go."