Jennifer Lopez Gives a Subtle Nod to Ben Affleck While Celebrating Thanksgiving — as Single Singer Hopes to Reconcile With Fourth Ex-Husband Years After Divorce

In between comments from fans wishing JLo and her family a Happy Thanksgiving were speculations about the home in the background of the photos.

JLo and Affleck dropped over $60million on the 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom home in May 2023, a little under a year after they tied the knot in July 2022.

But just a year later, the ex-couple listed the home for sale at $68million following their split. After the property sat on the market without any offers for 10-months, they slashed the price by $8.5 million to $59.5million, but still had no bites.

As the house continued to sit without any offers, they appeared to remove the listing July.