Jennifer Lopez
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: The Real Sad Reason Jennifer Lopez 'Took MASSIVE Pay Cut' to Sign up For Mocked Engagement Rings Ad Campaign

Photo of Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez is believed to have loss out on a ton of money to star in a new rings ad campaign.

Nov. 28 2025, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez took what insiders tell RadarOnline.com was a "dramatically reduced paycheck" to front a new engagement ring campaign – with sources claiming the star signed on partly to counter growing whispers that, after four divorces and a heavily criticized album, she is no longer seen as "marriage material" in Hollywood or by luxury brands.

Lopez, better known as J. Lo, is now the face of Zen Diamond, appearing in a series of high-gloss images for the Turkish jewelry company earlier this month.

Less Money for Lopez

Photo of Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Lopez took a reduced paycheck for her new engagement ring campaign.

Even though we are told she earned $10million for the campaign, industry figures say the fee falls tens of millions below what she once commanded.

The Hustlers actress, 56, who recently earned $2.5million to perform at a megabucks Indian wedding, has watched her endorsement value plunge in the wake of both her very public split from Ben Affleck, 53, and the muted reception to her most recent album.

A Move to Counter Criticism

Photo of Jennifer Lopez
Source: Zen Diamond USA/YOUTUBE

Zen Diamond hired Lopez to front a series of high gloss images for the brand.

A source close to the deal claimed: "She thinks people look at her divorces and all the rings she's collected and assume she isn't worthy of getting engaged to again."

"That's why she really wanted to front this campaign. She wants to remind everyone she is still that woman – desirable, romantic, someone a man should want to propose to."

Another insider added: "Her team knows her value dropped after the album backlash. Signing on for an engagement-ring brand is her way of saying she still belongs in that world, even if she's getting paid far less than before."

Source: Zen Diamond USA/YOUTUBE

Lopez posed in the campaign wearing ornate diamond rings and layered jewelry.

The Campaign and Public Mockery

Photo of Jennifer Lopez
Source: Zen Diamond USA/YOUTUBE

Critics mocked her for promoting engagement rings after four divorces.

Lopez appeared in the campaign wearing several ornate diamond rings, including leaf-shaped clusters and large stones bordered by smaller diamonds. In the black-dress shots, she posed with a prominent ring on her right hand, a necklace made of linked diamonds, and semicircular diamond earrings.

In a white off-the-shoulder dress, she modeled a large solitaire surrounded by smaller stones, along with layered bracelets and a heart-shaped necklace. Despite the multimillion-dollar fee, sources say she once earned $20million to $50million for similar endorsements.

It comes as Lopez faced a wave of mockery for fronting a campaign for engagement rings – despite her four divorces and long history of high-profile breakups. Lopez has collected six engagement rings across multiple relationships and whose most recent marriage to Affleck imploded earlier this year.

A marketing insider familiar with the agreement said: "People immediately started joking she would be seen as a curse on Zen's engagement rings. Who does she think she is, being the face of engagement rings with her relationship history? And who is going to buy them?"

Another source claimed: "Jennifer knew what the blowback would be over this, but she seemingly doesn't care. She wanted a campaign that kept her in cash."

"It's madness to use someone with her history of failed relationships to plug engagement rings without any irony in the adverts, but at the end of the day, it was another payday for her."

"Whoever is behind marketing for Zen Diamond needs sacked!"

Zen Diamond chairman Emil Guzelis said: "Jennifer Lopez is more than an international icon – she represents power, authenticity and timeless beauty."

Relationship History and Future Plans

Photo of Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Lopez is preparing for a Las Vegas residency deal reportedly worth $1million per show.

Lopez's divorce from Affleck was finalized on January 6. Her other marriages include ones to Ojani Noa in 1997, Cris Judd in 2001, Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014, and Affleck, whom she married in 2022 following their early-2000s engagement.

Lopez's personal history with engagement rings is also long and torturous. She has the ring from Noa, a second from Judd, two from Affleck across their two engagements, another from Anthony, and one from her high-school boyfriend, David Cruz.

Lopez is gearing up for a Las Vegas residency, with recent reports indicating she was in talks for a $1million-per-show deal. But it is said to be in jeopardy as of May 2024 due to slumping sales for her This Is Me album.

Previous residencies have been hugely lucrative for the singer, with one source saying she made more than $410,000 for a single 2015 New Year's Eve show in Sin City.

