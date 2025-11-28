EXCLUSIVE: The Real Sad Reason Jennifer Lopez 'Took MASSIVE Pay Cut' to Sign up For Mocked Engagement Rings Ad Campaign

Lopez appeared in the campaign wearing several ornate diamond rings, including leaf-shaped clusters and large stones bordered by smaller diamonds. In the black-dress shots, she posed with a prominent ring on her right hand, a necklace made of linked diamonds, and semicircular diamond earrings.

In a white off-the-shoulder dress, she modeled a large solitaire surrounded by smaller stones, along with layered bracelets and a heart-shaped necklace. Despite the multimillion-dollar fee, sources say she once earned $20million to $50million for similar endorsements.

It comes as Lopez faced a wave of mockery for fronting a campaign for engagement rings – despite her four divorces and long history of high-profile breakups. Lopez has collected six engagement rings across multiple relationships and whose most recent marriage to Affleck imploded earlier this year.

A marketing insider familiar with the agreement said: "People immediately started joking she would be seen as a curse on Zen's engagement rings. Who does she think she is, being the face of engagement rings with her relationship history? And who is going to buy them?"

Another source claimed: "Jennifer knew what the blowback would be over this, but she seemingly doesn't care. She wanted a campaign that kept her in cash."

"It's madness to use someone with her history of failed relationships to plug engagement rings without any irony in the adverts, but at the end of the day, it was another payday for her."

"Whoever is behind marketing for Zen Diamond needs sacked!"

Zen Diamond chairman Emil Guzelis said: "Jennifer Lopez is more than an international icon – she represents power, authenticity and timeless beauty."