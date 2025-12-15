Your tip
Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck in Awkward Reunion with Exes Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner: Hollywood Trio Watch Kids Starring in Same School Play

picture of Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck experienced an awkward run-in with both his ex-wives, Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez, at a school play featuring their children in L.A.

Dec. 15 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Ben Affleck had an awkward reunion with his two ex-wives at the same school play, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Hollywood star and and first wife Jennifer Garner's daughter Seraphina, 16, and his second wife Jennifer Lopez's child Emme, 17, starred alongside each other in the production.

'Date' With His Exes

picture of Ben Affleck
Source: MEGA

Affleck arrived at the play with first wife Garner, with whom he shares three children.

Affleck and Garner, both 53, walked into a Los Angeles playhouse with their son Samuel, 13, while the singer appeared to arrive separately.

Lopez, 56, was accompanied by her manager, Benny Medina, and her mother, Guadalupe, and was pictured chatting with other parents and kids

She seemingly did not interact with her ex or Garner, at least not outside, according to insiders.

At one point, Lopez and Affleck were in eyeshot of each other, but the latter’s back was to her as they were talking to separate groups.

Samuel did take time to talk to the Hustlers actress, though, as the pair were seen smiling and laughing outside the playhouse.

Keeping Their Distance

picture of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck
Source: MEGA

Affleck and Lopez kept their distance from Lopez at the production according to insiders.

Affleck and Garner, 53, wed in 2005 and called it quits in 2015. Even after their split, the Juno actress continued to support her ex through his addiction battles and maintains a close co-parent relationship.

Following Affleck's divorce, he reconnected with Lopez in 2021, with whom he was previously engaged in 2002.

By July 2022, they were married and had successfully blended their families. Lopez shares twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

In May 2024, news surfaced that they had been living separately, and divorce rumors started to run rampant. Lopez officially filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, 2024, after two years of marriage.

Still Hurting From Split?

picture of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

The actor and Lopez split in August 2024 after two years of marriage.

The school play marked a rare instance where Affleck and Lopez were in the same space following their split.

In October, a source revealed Affleck and Lopez were on good terms following their surprise reunion at the New York City premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman.

After their cozy appearance sparked feverish reconciliation rumors, an insider shut down speculation that the exes may be considering rekindling their relationship.

"There's no romantic reunion with Ben," the source claimed to an outlet. "They're in a really good place. They continue to support each other. They're both proud of what they accomplished together."

picture of Jennifer Lopez.
Source: MEGA

Lopez appeared on good terms with Affleck at the 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' premiere in October.

The insider added Lopez was "doing well" and focusing "on things that make her happy, family and work. She always enjoyed working with Ben; this hasn't changed."

After reuniting on the red carpet this fall, seven months after finalizing their divorce, the two-time Oscar winner raved about the superstar's performance.

"She's amazing in the movie," he said. "I just can't wait for you, the audience, to see the movie. I'm as proud of this movie as any that I've ever been involved with. I'm really excited to be here tonight."

He also reflected on her tireless work ethic, which began "early on" with the project.

"She just was going to give it her all, and she did," the father-of-three noted. "She worked enormously hard. You get to see all of her many gifts. She's somebody who grew up watching classic musicals."

