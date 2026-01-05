Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez's Relationship Exposed: Insiders Reveal What's Really Going On Between Ben Affleck's Exes As They Play One Big Happy Family
Jan. 5 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez have no intention of becoming close friends, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Ben Affleck's exes have a "cordial" relationship as they navigate their own family setups.
Awkward Encounters Between Exes
Affleck, 53, who shares three children with Garner, 53, is regularly seen with his two ex-wives after finalizing his divorce from Lopez, 56, in early 2024.
But according to sources, his ex-wives are prioritizing their children's close friendships instead of forming any bonds of their own.
A source told The Daily Mail: "They aren't best friends, and they're certainly not going to be going on any girls' trips with each other.
"But they respect each other and respect that their kids are friends and want the best for everyone involved."
Garner and Lopez's "amicable" dynamic was showcased on December 12, when they were photographed attending a school performance of Urinetown: The Musical that featured their respective children, Fin Affleck, 16, and Emme Muniz.
Affleck, who was also in attendance, did not appear to interact publicly with Lopez, as they navigated the same event from noticeably separate corners.
Growing Close Again To Affleck
A second source claimed Lopez and Garner "didn't interact at all" at the school play.
While the source said Garner "was very social with other parents at the show," they politely added that Lopez was "a little more reserved" and gave Emme — whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony — "a lot of love" after the performance.
On Lopez and Garner, the source continued: "They are cordial, but besides their kids, their small talk isn't going to be about Ben or what they are working on.
"They are both okay with how their relationship stands. They don't dislike each other, but they also don't have to be around each other at all times.
"They never know what to do or not to do when they're in situations together because they know that the second they interact they would be the focus, and they want the focus to be on the kids.
Keeping Her Distance
"There is no feud, but their connection is from who they were once married to, not from any kind of friendship, so it is what it is."
Although the pair has made limited public remarks about each other, Lopez did gush over Garner's parenting skills in a November 2022 interview.
She said: "(She's) an amazing co-parent, and (Garner and Affleck) work really well together."
Lopez said of their blended family at the time that "the transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care. They have so many feelings. They're teens. But it's going really well so far."
She added: "What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can't see with my kids because I'm so emotionally tied up."