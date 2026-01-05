Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez's Relationship Exposed: Insiders Reveal What's Really Going On Between Ben Affleck's Exes As They Play One Big Happy Family

Affleck, 53, who shares three children with Garner, 53, is regularly seen with his two ex-wives after finalizing his divorce from Lopez, 56, in early 2024.

But according to sources, his ex-wives are prioritizing their children's close friendships instead of forming any bonds of their own.

A source told The Daily Mail: "They aren't best friends, and they're certainly not going to be going on any girls' trips with each other.

"But they respect each other and respect that their kids are friends and want the best for everyone involved."

Garner and Lopez's "amicable" dynamic was showcased on December 12, when they were photographed attending a school performance of Urinetown: The Musical that featured their respective children, Fin Affleck, 16, and Emme Muniz.

Affleck, who was also in attendance, did not appear to interact publicly with Lopez, as they navigated the same event from noticeably separate corners.