Jennifer Lopez Takes Brutal Swipe at Ex-Husband Ben Affleck During Opening Night of Las Vegas Residency
Jan. 1 2026, Published 10:11 a.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez has taken a brutal swipe at ex-husband Ben Affleck during the opening night of her Las Vegas residency.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Latino superstar, 56, alluded to their tumultuous marriage as she took a breath between songs at Caesars Palace.
Poking Fun At Former Husband
She thanked her loyal fans who had been in the audience nearly a decade earlier for Jennifer Lopez: All I Have, her first Vegas residency, which ran from January 2016 through September 2018.
"It went by in a blink, didn't it, for those of you who were there on opening night ten years ago?" Lopez said as she snapped her fingers and fans cheered.
"And, you know, at that time I'd only been married twice," she joked, alluding to her subsequent marriage to Affleck in 2022.
After a burst of uproarious laughter from the audience, Lopez corrected herself.
"That's not true, it was only once," she said, before adding: "It felt like twice."
Then Lopez burst into a smile and clarified: "I'm just kidding!
"It's over, and I just — boom — we're fine," she said while making a sweeping kick, which was soundtracked with a bass drum and cymbal hit from her drummer. "It's all good."
'It's All Good'
Lopez's joking marriage talk actually undercounted how many times she has been married, as Affleck was her fourth husband.
She was first briefly married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, and after her relationship to Sean "Diddy" Combs dissolved, she married her backup dancer Chris Judd in 2001, though they divorced in 2003.
However, in 2019, Lopez claimed that she doesn't "count" her first two marriages because they were so short.
Her longest marriage was her decade-long union with Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014, during which she welcomed her twins, Max and Emme, 17.
Racking Up Husbands
Following her breakup with Alex Rodriguez in early 2021, Affleck began a secretive correspondence with her, and the two began dating in April of that year.
The two had previously dated from 2002 to early 2004.
Affleck and Lopez were first engaged in November 2002 and planned to wed in September 2003, but they ended up postponing the ceremony, allegedly due to the intense attention their relationship had generated.
They ended their engagement and split in January 2004.
After getting back together for the second time, Lopez and Affleck tied the knot with a small wedding in Las Vegas in July 2022, followed by a larger ceremony at Affleck's Georgia estate in August of that year before divorcing two years later.
J-Lo also hit out at naysayers who criticize her for wearing barely-there stage outfits at 56.
The On The Floor hitmaker said: "But it is funny, I do laugh at some of the things people say sometimes and one of the things is, when she takes pictures she smiles with her mouth open, why does she do that."
Laughing she continued: "Why is she always dressed that way, why doesn't she dress her age, I'm like huh, if you had this body you would be naked too!"