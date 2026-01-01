Jennifer Lopez Takes Brutal Swipe at Ex-Husband Ben Affleck During Opening Night of Las Vegas Residency

She thanked her loyal fans who had been in the audience nearly a decade earlier for Jennifer Lopez: All I Have, her first Vegas residency, which ran from January 2016 through September 2018.

"It went by in a blink, didn't it, for those of you who were there on opening night ten years ago?" Lopez said as she snapped her fingers and fans cheered.

"And, you know, at that time I'd only been married twice," she joked, alluding to her subsequent marriage to Affleck in 2022.

After a burst of uproarious laughter from the audience, Lopez corrected herself.

"That's not true, it was only once," she said, before adding: "It felt like twice."

Then Lopez burst into a smile and clarified: "I'm just kidding!

"It's over, and I just — boom — we're fine," she said while making a sweeping kick, which was soundtracked with a bass drum and cymbal hit from her drummer. "It's all good."