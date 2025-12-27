Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Cameron Diaz
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's New Power Duo! Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Lopez Eye Their Own Joint Project After 'Unexpectedly Positive' First Collaboration

Photo of Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Lopez are looking to join forces.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 27 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Hollywood's next power couple could be Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Lopez, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The two superstars have been pals for decades, insiders said, and Diaz, 53, hopes to help Lopez, 56, heal after her divorce from Ben Affleck by launching a high-profile joint project.

"J.Lo has a special relationship with Cameron going back to the '90s," revealed an insider. "Now they're having real discussions about making something else together after the unexpectedly positive experience they had on What to Expect When You're Expecting more than 10 years ago."

Article continues below advertisement

'They See It as a Duty to Their Fans'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Lopez and Diaz are looking to become the next power pair.

Article continues below advertisement

The actresses gushed over the 2012 rom-com during an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show and have maintained their friendship over the years, pals say.

According to sources, the two believe they could copy the runaway success of The Morning Show, the Apple TV+ drama series that stars Hollywood sweethearts Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

"Why can't they be the next Jennifer and Reese?" said the insider.

"They both have mastered the streaming space, but teaming up is a force multiplier that fulfills a promise they made to audiences in the '90s when they both broke [text obscured here in the image] out right at the same time."

"They see it as a duty, to their fans and to themselves," the source added.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Lopez's career is in need of a lift after several failures.

Article continues below advertisement

Back then, former model Diaz starred in a string of blockbuster comedies, including The Mask, My Best Friend's Wedding, and There's Something About Mary.

At the same time, Lopez thrilled fans in Selena as the beloved Tejano singer and opposite heartthrob George Clooney in Out of Sight.

Cameron went on to voice Princess Fiona in the Shrek series and star in Charlie's Angels on the big screen, while Lopez became the first actress to have a movie, 2001's The Wedding Planner, and a music album hit number one in the same week.

Article continues below advertisement

Looking for Another Hit

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
kaia gerber reveals dating secrets heartbreaks sacrifice

EXCLUSIVE: Kaia Gerber Spills Dating Secrets After Facing Many Heartbreaks — as Cindy Crawford's Daughter Admits She Once 'Gave Up' Her Life for Men

Photo of Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen

EXCLUSIVE: Hailee Steinfeld Pushes Josh Allen Toward Life After Football — Buffalo's Quarterback Says Marriage Opened His Eyes to 'a Future Beyond the NFL'

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Diaz and Lopez are pursuing new scripts they believe can exceed the impact of their film, 'Expecting,' sources have claimed.

"Cam and Jen are looking for scripts to star in together, and they know they can do something way bigger than Expecting, which made money but is hardly a classic," said the insider.

"Plus, they just work great together onscreen, and everybody wants to see more of them together."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.