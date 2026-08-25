Jelly Roll Sounds Alarm Over Trump's Weight and Suggests Prez Get Fit: 'You'll Be Happy to See Your Manhood Again'
Aug. 25 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Jelly Roll sounded the alarm over Donald Trump's weight while guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live!, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president's sudden weight gain, 23 pounds more since his last weigh-in, has recently sparked concern, with many claiming it poses a "significant health risk."
Trump 'Tipping the Scales at Almost 240' Pounds
On Monday, August 25, Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, took a few minutes out of his opening monologue to call out Trump's apparent overweight figure and noted, "A lot of doctors are worried about the president’s weight. After his last physical, we found out Trump gained 14 pounds, which means he is now tipping the scales at almost 240. That's crazy."
According to a medical report released by the White House back in May, Trump weighed 238 pounds, a 14-pound increase since his last physical. The 80-year-old has gained 23 pounds since 2023.
"Think about this, y’all, in the few last years I've lost 300 pounds. That means I've lost an entire Donald Trump," the singer added, referring to his own major weight loss. "And let’s be honest, based on his approval ratings, it seems like most of the country wants to do the same thing."
The president's approval rating has hit 33 percent, a 4-point slide from about a month ago, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll.
Jelly Roll's MAGA Flip?
Jelly Roll wasn't done calling out Trump as he quipped that people "should take it easy" on the politician, as he "would never" criticize the weight of others. The late-night show then revealed several clips of Trump bashing people's weight, including calling an overweight friend "fatter than ever."
"Well, if that ain’t the pot calling the kettle fat," Jelly Roll joked. To top it all off, the Save Me hitmaker then pointed to Trump's manhood and said, "Mr. President, from one fat pig to another, take it from me that physical fitness is very important. And trust me, you'll be happy to see your p---- again.”
Commentators responded to the head-turning monologue, with many noting they previously believed Jelly Roll was "all MAGA."
One person asked, "Wait, hold up. Isn’t Jelly Roll MAGA? I'm very confused right now."
Trump's Weight Gain Sparks Concern
Another added, "Jimmy must know something we don't. Last I heard, Jelly Roll was tied to MAGA," and a user said, "I thought Jelly Roll loved Trump."
"I thought this guy was a big Trumper," a person added.
As for Trump's weight, the increase in LBS has many concerned. "The president has appeared heavier in photos than he did during his campaign, and the administration said he gained 14 pounds between his most recent annual medical check-ups," journalist Dan Diamond wrote for The Washington Post.
He continued, "White House physicians have said they’ve advised Trump – who has made little secret of his love for fast food and his distaste for intense exercise – to focus on weight loss, improving his diet and sustained physical activity. Outside doctors put it more directly: The 80-year-old president would be safer if he reduced his waistline."
And according to Scott Kahan, the director of the National Center for Weight and Wellness, "addressing obesity to protect the president's health should be a priority similar to ensuring Secret Service protections for his life."
Kahan warned, "We know that obesity is a strong risk factor for numerous health issues — as well as premature disability and death."
The former reality star appears to be aware of the extra pounds he's added, as he previously admitted to rejecting a bulletproof vest for fear of making him look overweight.
"I don't know if I can handle looking 20 pounds heavier," Trump quipped at the Oval Office. "These guys, they look so good, some of these guys. Some of these guys are physical specimens… I don't want to be near him. If you want to gain 20 to 25 pounds, get a vest."