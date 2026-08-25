Jelly Roll Sounds Alarm Over Trump's Weight and Suggests Prez Get Fit: 'You'll Be Happy to See Your Manhood Again'

On Monday, August 25, Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, took a few minutes out of his opening monologue to call out Trump's apparent overweight figure and noted, "A lot of doctors are worried about the president’s weight. After his last physical, we found out Trump gained 14 pounds, which means he is now tipping the scales at almost 240. That's crazy."

According to a medical report released by the White House back in May, Trump weighed 238 pounds, a 14-pound increase since his last physical. The 80-year-old has gained 23 pounds since 2023.

"Think about this, y’all, in the few last years I've lost 300 pounds. That means I've lost an entire Donald Trump," the singer added, referring to his own major weight loss. "And let’s be honest, based on his approval ratings, it seems like most of the country wants to do the same thing."

The president's approval rating has hit 33 percent, a 4-point slide from about a month ago, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll.