Epstein's Chilling Warning About Trump: Sick Pedo Predicted The Don 'Would Use' Presidential Powers 'In a Childlike Way', Michael Wolff Claims
Dec. 3 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein reportedly once warned Donald Trump would purposely "misuse" his presidential power of pardon in a "childlike way" to make desperate offenders forever loyal to him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
One of the president's harshest critics now says that is exactly what has happened.
Presidential Pardons For Sale
Author Michael Wolff, who wrote scathing books on both Trump and Epstein, told The Daily Beast's Inside Trump's Head podcast the alleged sex trafficker previously told him: "(Trump) loves having this kind of thing. He loves showing the power that he has."
Wolff said a presidential pardon can be bought, as long as the price is right: "There are no free pardons here," he said, explaining that wealthy and high-profile offenders need to "know people who know people who know Trump, with an amount of money that has been passed along the line."
Trump has been on a pardoning spree during the first year of his second term, issuing notes of forgiveness to friends, supporters, and business partners.
"These people have done the deed, and Trump has decided, for a variety of reasons, it was a political prosecution, some fig leaf rationale," Wolff said. "The real reason is that these people become part of his structural support base."
The White House Slams Wolff
The White House, however, disputed Wolff's claims and issued a scathing response to the accusations.
"Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--t and has been proven to be a fraud," White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a statement. "He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain."
White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson took a further swipe at the controversial writer: "Why isn’t the Daily Beast concerned with their own employee, Michael Wolff, closely corresponding with, and even offering advice to Jeffrey Epstein?"
Epstein Wanted a Pardon
Epstein, the famed sex offender who killed himself in prison while awaiting trial, had hoped to be one of Trump's pardons. The two were once good friends and ran in elite Manhattan social circles from the 80s into the 2000s.
The sex offender's home in Palm Beach was also a short drive from Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, where he was a frequent guest. A resurfaced video from 1992 shows the two men at the club, laughing and pointing out women on the dance floor.
So when Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on sex-trafficking charges, investigative reporter and biographer Andrew Lownie said the financier was confident his buddy Trump would use his presidential power as a "get out of jail free" card.
"The two had been pretty close; they hadn’t totally parted company," Lownie shared. "Whether Epstein was justified in thinking this... he kind of thought that he had everyone sewn up, and that Trump would pardon him."
Eric Dane's Devastating ALS Struggle: 'Grey’s Anatomy' Star Admits His Diagnosis Has Made Choosing Acting Roles 'Difficult' — 'I'm Physically Limited'
Trump Cut Ties with Epstein
But after the arrest, Trump quickly cut ties with Epstein, telling reporters at the time, "I was not a fan. I had a falling out with him a long time ago."
This came as a shock to the wealthy businessman, who was known to splash large amounts of money on lavish dinner parties for his friends, sometimes with allegedly nefarious outcomes.
Lownie said Epstein wasn't used to being told "no."
"He’d always been able to get out of any of the problems he faced, with smart lawyers and a bit of money and his connections," Lownie argued, adding that Epstein did not take the rejection well.
"When he was told that wouldn't happen, I was told he made all sorts of threats," Lownie claimed. "He threatened some of the victims. He threatened Sarah Ferguson. He could be pretty intimidating."