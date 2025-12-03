Epstein's Chilling Warning About Trump: Sick Pedo Predicted The Don 'Would Use' Presidential Powers 'In a Childlike Way', Michael Wolff Claims

Author Michael Wolff, who wrote scathing books on both Trump and Epstein, told The Daily Beast's Inside Trump's Head podcast the alleged sex trafficker previously told him: "(Trump) loves having this kind of thing. He loves showing the power that he has."

Wolff said a presidential pardon can be bought, as long as the price is right: "There are no free pardons here," he said, explaining that wealthy and high-profile offenders need to "know people who know people who know Trump, with an amount of money that has been passed along the line."

Trump has been on a pardoning spree during the first year of his second term, issuing notes of forgiveness to friends, supporters, and business partners.

"These people have done the deed, and Trump has decided, for a variety of reasons, it was a political prosecution, some fig leaf rationale," Wolff said. "The real reason is that these people become part of his structural support base."