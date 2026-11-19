Jeffrey Epstein Accused of Trafficking Women at King Charles' Balmoral Estate — as Police Chief Confirms Investigators Are Examining Explosive Claims
Nov. 19 2026, Published 4:54 p.m. ET
Detectives are investigating claims Jeffrey Epstein trafficked victims at King Charles' Balmoral Estate, RadarOnline.com can report.
Chief Constable Jo Farrell confirmed that the allegations center around "trafficking, or not, of women on the Balmoral estate involving Jeffrey Epstein and the former Prince Andrew."
Photos and Emails Between Andrew and Epstein
The chief told a publication that the force is "examining information" they received from unidentified "parties".
"We will progress that and determine what action needs to be taken," Farrell added.
This isn't the first time the former prince’s ties to Epstein have been looked at. As Radar previously reported, when the DOJ released the Epstein files, a picture of Andrew and Epstein on the estate's grounds was included in the dump. A photo of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell sitting at the property's Glen Beg log cabin was also uncovered.
Additionally, the batch featured an image of the ex-royal lying across the laps of unidentified women. The picture was taken inside the Saloon room at Sandringham House. In a fourth photo, Andrew was seen kneeling over a woman.
There were also snapshots of an email exchange between Epstein and Andrew. Jeffrey emailed the then-prince on September 27, 2010, "Add one more. Romanian very cute."
The next morning he followed up with, "Great fun more later," to which Andrew said, "Yes please!"
Emails Sparked Misconduct Probe and Arrest
Two months later, Jeffrey received an email from Windsor's special assistant, Amit Patel, that read, "Sir, please find attached the visit reports for Vietnam, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen in relation to your recent visit to South East Asia."
From 2001 to 2011, Andrew worked as a trade envoy in those countries. Based on those emails, in February 2026, U.K. police launched an investigation into if those "reports" contained confidential information.
That same month, Windsor was arrested "on suspicion of misconduct in public office."
"We have lots of stories now of women being taken to Andrew, and I think there are strong grounds for the Met to reopen their case," author Andrew Lownie told an outlet at the time.
Virginia Giuffre's Decades-Long Allegations
The allegations began years before the Epstein files were released.
In 2011, Virginia Giuffre gave journalist Sharon Churcher a photo of herself and Andrew, who's seen with his arm around her waist. She was only 17 in the image. Churcher had tracked Giuffre down after finding court records alleging that a teenage girl had been "sexually exploited by Epstein's adult male peers, including royalty."
Giuffre told the journalist Epstein and Windsor were "shameless."
"They have no remorse, no guilt for anything they have done," she alleged. "Andrew knew how young I was."
From 2011 to her suicide in 2025, she repeatedly spoke about what she experienced at the hands of Epstein, Maxwell, and their alleged accomplices.
In a posthumous memoir published in October 2025, Giuffre wrote of the then-prince, "He was friendly enough, but still entitled – as if he believed having s-- with me was his birthright."
He allegedly told her his daughters were "just a little younger" than her.
King Charles III Stripped Andrew of Royal Title
That month, King Charles III stripped Andrew of his royal title and privileges.
"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew," the palace said in a statement at the time. "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."