The chief told a publication that the force is "examining information" they received from unidentified "parties".

"We will progress that and determine what action needs to be taken," Farrell added.

This isn't the first time the former prince’s ties to Epstein have been looked at. As Radar previously reported, when the DOJ released the Epstein files, a picture of Andrew and Epstein on the estate's grounds was included in the dump. A photo of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell sitting at the property's Glen Beg log cabin was also uncovered.

Additionally, the batch featured an image of the ex-royal lying across the laps of unidentified women. The picture was taken inside the Saloon room at Sandringham House. In a fourth photo, Andrew was seen kneeling over a woman.

There were also snapshots of an email exchange between Epstein and Andrew. Jeffrey emailed the then-prince on September 27, 2010, "Add one more. Romanian very cute."

The next morning he followed up with, "Great fun more later," to which Andrew said, "Yes please!"