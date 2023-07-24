Nothing Romantic? Jeff Zucker and Alisyn Camerota 'Just Old Friends' Despite Holding Hands After Don Lemon's Hamptons Party
Former CNN CEO Jeff Zucker and network anchor Alisyn Camerota were described as “just old friends” despite holding hands at Don Lemon’s party over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Zucker, 58, and Camerota, 57, were seen holding hands after a brunch at Lemon’s home in the Hamptons on Saturday, a source close to the pair indicated there was nothing romantic about the minor public display of affection.
The source also confirmed that Zucker and former CNN executive Allison Gollust are still dating and the couple “have never been happier.”
“Allison and Jeff have never been happier,” the source told Page Six on Sunday night. “He and Camerota were going to meet Allison for coffee.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Zucker and Camerota raised eyebrows on Saturday after Daily Mail obtained pictures of the pair holding hands while leaving Lemon’s Hamptons home.
Gollust reportedly left the brunch alone five minutes earlier, while Zucker and Camerota – who shares three children with her husband of 21 years, Tim Lewis – ultimately returned to the party before leaving again in two separate cars.
The source who spoke to Page Six on Sunday claimed that Zucker and Camerota left Lemon’s Hamptons home to meet Gollust for coffee.
As RadarOnline.com reported last year, Zucker and Gollust’s once-secret relationship was exposed in February 2022 when Zucker announced he was stepping down from his position at CNN.
"As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years," Zucker explained at the time.
"I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years,” he added. “I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong."
Gollust then resigned from the network roughly two weeks later. She confirmed her and Zucker’s years-long relationship in her resignation announcement.
"Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years," Gollust explained at the time. "Recently, our relationship changed during COVID.”
“I regret that we didn't disclose it at the right time,” she added. “I'm incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do every day."
Zucker and Gollust were recently spotted vacationing together in Italy for the Fourth of July, as well as kissing at a restaurant in the Hamptons last week alongside Lemon and Lemon’s fiancé, Tim Malone.
“They were laughing, and having a great time,” a close friend of the two couples said.
Lemon himself was fired from CNN in April following a series of controversial incidents that took place behind the scenes of the network’s morning program CNN This Morning.
"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN," he announced via Twitter on April 24. "After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly.”