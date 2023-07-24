Former CNN CEO Jeff Zucker and network anchor Alisyn Camerota were described as “just old friends” despite holding hands at Don Lemon’s party over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after Zucker, 58, and Camerota, 57, were seen holding hands after a brunch at Lemon’s home in the Hamptons on Saturday, a source close to the pair indicated there was nothing romantic about the minor public display of affection.