Philandering Ex-CNN Chief Jeff Zucker CAUGHT Holding Hands With ANOTHER Married Anchor as He Left Don Lemon's Party — Moments After Current Girlfriend!
Ex-CNN boss Jeff Zucker was seen leaving Don Lemon's party in the Hamptons of New York holding hands with a married CNN anchor while his girlfriend was still at the party, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 57-year-old mother-of-three, Alisyn Camerota, walked hand-in-hand with the 58-year-old former CEO on Saturday, July 22. Zucker's girlfriend, Allison Gollust, who already cost him his executive job at the media company last year, was seen leaving the bash all by herself.
Camerota and Zucker left the party five minutes earlier, holding each other's hands, but returned 40 minutes later before eventually leaving in two separate cars.
Camerota, who currently hosts CNN Tonight at 10 pm, lives with her husband Tim Lewis, 57, a partner at a private equity firm in Connecticut.
In the photos obtained by the Daily Mail, two were spotted dressed casually, with Zucker wearing a blue shirt and white shorts while Camerota donned a white blouse and black mini skirt.
It's unclear what the relationship status of the two-time Emmy Award nominee Camerota and her former boss is, but it wouldn't be the first time Zucker would stir trouble with a CNN colleague.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Zucker had a long-term love affair with his co-worker Allison — ultimately resulting in the end of both of their respective marriages in 2015 and 2017.
The two lived next to one another in the same Manhattan apartment block while still with their former partners and were pictured together three weeks ago at a July 4th party in southern Italy.
"One media outlet was so hot on their trail, it even commissioned reporters and photographers to tail the two lovebirds," an insider told RadarOnline. "It appeared as though someone was scared enough to think they might have been photographed together in a compromising position."
"Upon belief, Zucker ordered Gollust to do damage control," the source added. "He feared, as did Allison, that their secret romance was about to be exposed."
The CNN boss was ousted from the company in 2022 due to his undisclosed relationship with Gollust, who was the company's worldwide chief marketing officer.
Gollust and Zucker had worked together at NBC and CNN for over 20 years, and people at the time said they had an "uncomfortably cozy" rapport with one another.
Neither Zucker nor Camerota have publicly split from their respective partners.
