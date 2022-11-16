Alisyn Camerota's Primetime Show With Laura Coates Draws In Lackluster Ratings As New CNN Boss Strives To Revive Network

Camerota, who previously held slots in both the morning and the afternoon, and Coates took the reins from Don Lemon, who moved to work on a new CNN morning program.

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that since moving to the 10 PM slot, the numbers were looking lower than expected.

According to Nielsen Media Research, it averaged only 487,000 in viewers — down 29 percent from the previous 2022 average — and 106,000 in the A25-54 demographic, dropping 39 percent.

Compared to the 2021 average, there was also a double-digit decline in viewers.