Alisyn Camerota's Primetime Show With Laura Coates Draws In Lackluster Ratings As New CNN Boss Strives To Revive Network
Alisyn Camerota's primetime show with Laura Coates is drawing in lackluster ratings, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned amid CNN chief Chris Licht's ongoing network shakeup.
This development comes weeks after news broke in September that Camerota and Coates would share anchor responsibilities between 10 PM and midnight.
Camerota, who previously held slots in both the morning and the afternoon, and Coates took the reins from Don Lemon, who moved to work on a new CNN morning program.
RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that since moving to the 10 PM slot, the numbers were looking lower than expected.
According to Nielsen Media Research, it averaged only 487,000 in viewers — down 29 percent from the previous 2022 average — and 106,000 in the A25-54 demographic, dropping 39 percent.
Compared to the 2021 average, there was also a double-digit decline in viewers.
This marks the third show that hasn't brought in high ratings for CNN and Camerota – the first being her stint at New Day and CNN Newsroom which also brought in lackluster audience numbers.
Despite the ratings not being stellar, many viewers have praised the pairing as a dynamic duo. "I've been enjoying this show so much. Your interactions with one another are perfect," one social media user commented after Camerota shared their new promo.
"Wonderful! Congratulations to you both! #womeninmedia," another sounded off.
Meanwhile, Licht has been renovating the network ever since taking over for Jeff Zucker in April 2022.
Licht has vowed to tone down the coverage and make it less opinionated. Since taking over as chief, he has continued to axe some of his on-air talents and make substantial budget cuts to the struggling network's various programs.
"There is widespread concern over the global economic outlook, and we must factor that risk into our long-term planning," Licht recently told staffers about what to expect going forward.
"All this together will mean noticeable change to this organization. That, by definition, is unsettling," Licht continued. "These changes will not be easy because they will affect people, budgets, and projects."
The CNN chief said the moves would happen fast so the team can "start 2023 feeling settled and prepared for the future."