'Plastic Robot Woman': Jeff Bezos' Wife Lauren Sánchez Brutally Trolled For Looking Like 'a Blowup Doll' Amid Surgery Speculation
June 23 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Jeff Bezos' wife, Lauren Sánchez, faced backlash yet again for her looks as speculation swirled that she's had numerous plastic surgery procedures, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The shocking social media comments came after clips circulated online of the award-winning journalist, 56, sporting a baby blue crochet archival Dior dress while out and about.
Critics Slam Lauren Sánchez as 'Fake'
"Jeff Bezos really knew what he was doing when he married Lauren Sanchez," a fan captioned the video.
But others in the comments section were far from impressed as they brutally mocked the 56-year-old's looks.
One critic wrote, "Fake b---s, fake face, fake everything. Not sure how men are attracted to this. Give me natural any day," and another person agreed, "Everything about Lauren Sánchez is FAKE!"
Another user compared her to a "living blowup doll," while a fourth critic described her as a "plastic robot woman."
Lauren Sánchez Fans Hit Back at Trolls
However, others ignored the trolls and cheered Sánchez on.
One person said, "I love her attitude so much, she clocked it."
The original poster also defended her, claiming the mother-of-three "has some AURA" and "spent a lot of money to look this good."
A third fan wrote, "I think Jeff is happy with her. It's not necessarily about her looks, but her personality. It's the way she makes him feel. She seems vibrant and fun in a couple of video clips."
Plastic Surgeon Weighs in on Lauren Sánchez Rumors
While Sánchez has not publicly confirmed if she's undergone plastic surgery, she's frequently been criticized online for her supposedly ever-changing look.
As Radar previously reported, Dr. Joel Kopelman, a Facial Plastic Surgeon at Kopelman Aesthetic Surgery, speculated there were clues in her appearance that suggested she'd had surgical and non-surgical interventions.
"I see signs of a facelift or mid-face lift to keep her jawline and cheeks so tight, eyelid surgery to open and smooth the eyes, and a rhinoplasty that has refined her nasal bridge and tip," he shared at the time. "I also suspect filler or fat transfer to the cheeks, under the eyes, and lips, along with Botox and resurfacing treatments to maintain her skin’s smooth texture."
Inside Lauren Sánchez's 'Sculpted, Youthful Look'
Kopleman also pointed out that she wasn't showing some of the natural signs of aging.
"At her age, most people show some softening of the jawline and sagging in the midface, yet hers appears unusually lifted," he noted. "Her nose looks more defined than in earlier images, her eyes more open and refreshed, and her lips noticeably fuller with sharper contour."
"On one hand, she has achieved a very sculpted, youthful look with minimal sagging, and her features are in proportion," he continued. "On the other, in some images her face looks a bit tight or overfilled, which can create a slightly frozen or less natural expression. Still, the overall transformation is cohesive and clearly the work of someone who had access to elite care."