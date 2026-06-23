'Plastic Robot Woman': Jeff Bezos' Wife Lauren Sánchez Brutally Trolled For Looking Like 'a Blowup Doll' Amid Surgery Speculation

"Jeff Bezos really knew what he was doing when he married Lauren Sanchez," a fan captioned the video.

But others in the comments section were far from impressed as they brutally mocked the 56-year-old's looks.

One critic wrote, "Fake b---s, fake face, fake everything. Not sure how men are attracted to this. Give me natural any day," and another person agreed, "Everything about Lauren Sánchez is FAKE!"

Another user compared her to a "living blowup doll," while a fourth critic described her as a "plastic robot woman."