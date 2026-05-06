'She Looks Like an Alien': Megyn Kelly Mocks Lauren Sánchez’s Shocking Appearance at 2026 Met Gala Amid Plastic Surgery Speculation
May 6 2026, Published 10:59 a.m. ET
Megyn Kelly didn't hold back when reacting to Lauren Sánchez's appearance at the 2026 Met Gala, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The conservative commentator took aim at Sánchezs face, dress, and rumored cosmetic procedures in a scathing on-air critique.
'It's the Face' — Not the Dress
"The biggest 'problem' with Lauren Sánchez's Met Gala look wasn't her dress," Kelly said on her podcast The Megyn Kelly Show, before adding, "Here's the problem with her... She is so pulled and prodded. She looks... like an alien, which is perfect given what she did with outer space."
Sánchez, 56, recently traveled to space on a Blue Origin mission alongside Katy Perry and Gayle King.
"It's not the dress, which was a bore, it's the face. It is the face," Kelly, 55, continued.
Bezos and Sánchez Serve as Met Gala Sponsors
Sánchez attended the event without Jeff Bezos at her side on the red carpet, despite the couple serving as honorary chairs after reportedly donating $10million to sponsor the Met Gala.
Outside the star-studded event, protesters gathered as part of a "Resistance Red Carpet" movement, holding signs linking Bezos to Donald Trump, with some reading "F--- BEZOS."
Several high-profile figures also skipped the event amid boycott calls, including Zendaya, Meryl Streep, Bella Hadid, and Zohran Mamdani.
Kelly Targets Sánchez's Appearance and Cosmetic Work
"The cheeks. Sister, I'm going to tell you, you have all the money in the world, and I know that you can correct this. You go to your—not your surgeon, you clearly have the wrong one—go to a good New York surgeon," Kelly said.
"You tell them you want that filler out of your face. You tell them you want that filler out of your lips. You tell them they've done something to your eyes that's making you look crosseyed," she continued. "I don't know what it is, but you look crosseyed now. You never looked crosseyed before."
"Everyone's starting to look Asian," Kelly added, before noting her own cosmetic work: "I have the Botox, but I can do this," Kelly said, lifting her eyebrows.
"If everything is saggy, then you can get the Kris Jenner facelift, which would serve you much better than what you are doing," she added.
'More Plastic Than a Tupperware Factory'
"The online people are saying she has more plastic in her face than a Tupperware factory," Kelly said. "And that's how it looks to me, too. It's just, it's too much."
She also criticized Sánchez's outfit, calling it "a bore" and taking aim at the neckline, which she said, "shows off her enormous fake breasts."
"That's what she shows everywhere. She's very, very proud of her massive fake bust," Kelly added. "I mean, it's not like something we can't all have. Literally, just pay your doctor, and you can have her size triple whatever breasts. It's not hard."
"But she, too, seemed to be desperately trying to look like a Kardashian," Kelly concluded. "But I've got to be honest, not as good."