'She Looks Like an Alien': Megyn Kelly Mocks Lauren Sánchez’s Shocking Appearance at 2026 Met Gala Amid Plastic Surgery Speculation

"It's not the dress, which was a bore, it's the face. It is the face ," Kelly, 55, continued.

"The biggest 'problem' with Lauren Sánchez's Met Gala look wasn't her dress," Kelly said on her podcast The Megyn Kelly Show , before adding, "Here's the problem with her... She is so pulled and prodded. She looks... like an alien, which is perfect given what she did with outer space."

Sánchez attended the event without Jeff Bezos at her side on the red carpet, despite the couple serving as honorary chairs after reportedly donating $10million to sponsor the Met Gala.

"The cheeks. Sister, I'm going to tell you, you have all the money in the world, and I know that you can correct this. You go to your—not your surgeon, you clearly have the wrong one—go to a good New York surgeon," Kelly said.

"You tell them you want that filler out of your face. You tell them you want that filler out of your lips. You tell them they've done something to your eyes that's making you look crosseyed," she continued. "I don't know what it is, but you look crosseyed now. You never looked crosseyed before."

"Everyone's starting to look Asian," Kelly added, before noting her own cosmetic work: "I have the Botox, but I can do this," Kelly said, lifting her eyebrows.

"If everything is saggy, then you can get the Kris Jenner facelift, which would serve you much better than what you are doing," she added.