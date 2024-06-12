Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Jeannie Mai

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's Divorce FINALIZED, Case Under Seal After Contentious Court Battle

jeezy files motion to vacate mediated agreement ex jeannie mai pp
Source: CraSH/imageSPACE / MEGA; OConnor-Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai finalized their divorce.

By:

Jun. 12 2024, Updated 3:35 p.m. ET

Rapper Jeezy and Jeannie Mai have finalized their divorce after a nasty legal back and forth, RadarOnline.com has learned.

After reaching a settlement, the ex-couple swiftly filed to keep the details of their divorce sealed from the public.

jeezy files motion to vacate mediated agreement ex jeannie mai
Source: MEGA; @thejeanniemai/Instagram

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai have duked it out in court over the last several months.

Before reaching a settlement, the Soul Survivor rapper and TV personality argued over child custody matters — and claims of alleged domestic abuse within the marriage.

Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, accused his ex-wife of keeping their daughter away from him — and Jeannie responded by claiming the rapper kept guns around the home that posed a threat to their child's safety.

jeezy files motion to vacate mediated agreement ex jeannie mai
Source: MEGA

Jeannie accused the rapper of keeping guns in the home with their toddler present and of abuse.

Jeannie additionally alleged her ex-husband had been physically abusive to her, to which the rapper denied and vowed to fight the allegation in court.

While the sensational accusations and back and forth between the two appeared to suggest their divorce would drag on for months, the ex-couple surprisingly came to an agreement.

jeezy files motion to vacate mediated agreement ex jeannie mai
Source: MEGA

Jeezy accused Jeannie of keeping their two-year-old daughter from him.

Jeezy and Jeannie further saw eye to eye on their case being put under a seal, meaning details of their child custody and support terms, as well as any spousal support or property matters would be concealed from the public.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

The shocking move comes after Jeezy filed a motion to modify or dismiss their mediated agreement back in mid-May.

The rapper claimed he honored his part of their deal after agreeing to a schedule for child custody and parenting time, but claimed his ex didn't do the same.

Jeezy claimed their daughter had lived with him until Jeannie "suddenly vacated the marital residence" in October 2023.

jeezy files motion to vacate mediated agreement ex jeannie mai
Source: MEGA

Jeannie claimed she left their marital home out of concern for their daughter and her wellbeing.

Due to the talk show host moving out of the marital home, Jeezy asked the court to either end or modify their "Mediated Agreement on Temporary issues between the estranged couple."

"Unfortunately, the Respondent is weaponizing Petitioner's love for the parties' minor child against him in hope that he will concede to Respondent's unrealistic and erratic demands," Jeezy's motion read, according to the Blast.

Jeezy's request followed Jeannie's accusations of domestic abuse and child neglect. The TV personality claimed she was concerned for her daughter's safety as well as her own wellbeing due to the rapper's alleged "explosive outbursts."

In court documents, Jeannie said she "mistakenly believed" Jeezy's claims before their marriage "that he was a changed man, and his past was in his past, but as one can see from the examples of abuse Mother endured during the marriage that has not turned out to be the case."

