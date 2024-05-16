He noted their 2-year-old daughter had lived with them until the talk show host "suddenly vacated the marital residence" in Oct. 2023.

In his latest filing, Jeezy asked the court to either ditch or update the "Mediated Agreement on Temporary issues between the estranged couple" for these reasons.

"Unfortunately, the Respondent is weaponizing Petitioner's love for the parties' minor child against him in hope that he will concede to Respondent's unrealistic and erratic demands," he alleged. The Blast was first to report the news.