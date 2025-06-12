Your tip
Jane Fonda's Sad Deathbed Wish Revealed Months After She Hit 87 — 'I Want to Die at Home With Loved Ones Around Me'

Photo of Jane Fonda
Source: MEGA

Jane Fonda revealed how she hopes to die when it's time to go.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 12 2025, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

Jane Fonda's sad deathbed wish has been revealed just months after she turned 87 years old.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the iconic Hollywood actress shared how she hopes to pass away after claiming she doesn't "have much time left."

Jane's Death Wishes

jane fonda
Source: MEGA

Fonda admitted she still feels 'young' despite her age.

In an interview with the Herald Sun, Fonda admitted: "I'm going on to 88-years-old, and I feel younger in every way that matters. My body is falling apart, and I’ve had cancer...but in terms of a sense of well-being...(and) waking every morning with a glass half full... I feel energetic and young."

The iconic actress even confessed how she hopes to die and said: "I want to die at home with people around me, who love me.

"That means, between now and then, I have to make sure people love me. I have to help my children forgive me. I have to do work to make sure that happens, because it’s very easy to end up with nobody."

'Not Scared of Dying'

tom selleck bid to woo jane fonda
Source: MEGA

Fonda still finds herself being quite active even at 87 years old.

Back in 2023, Fonda opened up about her feelings on death – which she said feels like "an adventure" – and admitted she is "not scared" of it.

The actress explained: "I kind of, you know... I don’t want to go – I still have a lot to do.

"What I’m really scared of is getting to the end of life with a lot of regrets when there’s no time to do anything about it."

Fonda admitted she has "very few regrets," and her only wish is that she could have been a different "kind of mother" to her children as they were growing up.

"I have great, great children, talented, smart – and I just didn’t know how to do it," she said.

Fonda has three children – two daughters named Vanessa and Mary Luana and one son named Troy.

Jane's Ready To Go

jane fonda
Source: MEGA

Fonda announced she had been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Back in September 2022, Fonda announced she had been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and claimed at the time that she "wasn't going to be around for much longer."

She told Entertainment Tonight: "When you get to be my age, you better be aware of the amount of time that is behind you, as opposed to in front of you. I mean, that’s just realistic."

"I’m ready. I’ve had a great life. Not that I want to go, but I’m aware that it’s going to be sooner rather than later."

Back in September, Fonda went public with her diagnosis on Instagram.

At the time of her announcement, Fonda admitted she had been receiving chemo treatment for six months already and was handling it "quite well."

The actress also utilized her own cancer announcement to point out issues within the American health system and wrote: "I'm also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right."

Fonda called cancer a "teacher" and admitted she was "paying attention to the lessons it holds for me."

She added: "One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone."

Photo of Jane Fonda
Source: MEGA

Jane Fonda is not looking to slow down when it comes to her life.

