Jane Fonda's Sad Deathbed Wish Revealed Months After She Hit 87 — 'I Want to Die at Home With Loved Ones Around Me'

Back in 2023, Fonda opened up about her feelings on death – which she said feels like "an adventure" – and admitted she is "not scared" of it.

The actress explained: "I kind of, you know... I don’t want to go – I still have a lot to do.

"What I’m really scared of is getting to the end of life with a lot of regrets when there’s no time to do anything about it."

Fonda admitted she has "very few regrets," and her only wish is that she could have been a different "kind of mother" to her children as they were growing up.

"I have great, great children, talented, smart – and I just didn’t know how to do it," she said.

Fonda has three children – two daughters named Vanessa and Mary Luana and one son named Troy.