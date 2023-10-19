12-Year-Old Autistic Israeli Girl Who Went Viral For 'Harry Potter' Fan Photo Killed in Gaza

Noya and her grandmother were among the innocent civilians killed during the October 7 attack. At the time, the young Harry Potter fan went to her grandmother's house in Kibbutz Nir Oz for a sleepover.

When Carmela and her granddaughter were discovered missing from the home following the attack, their family assumed they had been kidnapped and taken to Gaza, where over 150 other hostages were believed to be held by the Hamas.

Onn noted that while the location of their remains suggested that was what happened, their kidnapping has not been verified.