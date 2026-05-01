Inside Britney Spears' Rehab 'Reset': How Troubled Singer Reacted to Treatment and Why Pals are Hopeful She's Turned a Corner
May 1 2026, Published 12:46 p.m. ET
Britney Spears is feeling positive following her stint in rehab.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 44, sees her time in treatment as a reset for her troubled life after her DUI arrest last month.
'She's Healthy and Happy'
Insiders told Page Six, Spears is "doing well really well."
"She’s healthy and happy and feeling very positive and excited to start afresh," added an insider. "Rehab was a great opportunity for her to ground herself."
Spears finished her rehab on Wednesday night, but another source claims the Toxic singer would be "continuing counseling remotely."
As Radar previously reported, she checked herself into rehab for substance abuse on April 12 after she was believed to have been under the influence of a cocktail of alcohol and drugs at the time of her arrest.
Additionally, officers allegedly found an unknown substance in her car.
'Putting Mental Health First'
An insider explained Spears chose to enter rehab independently because she was "dedicated to working on her health."
"This isn't about one substance in particular, it has a dual purpose … this is about Britney putting her mental health first and taking some time for herself to focus on the things that are important to her," a source continued.
However, it hasn't all been easy. Spears reportedly struggled going cold turkey in rehab.
“She's very shaky and light-headed," claimed the insider. "Plus, she's feeling disoriented and anxious because she doesn't have a way to numb the stress of her life anymore."
Seen for the First Time Since Rehab
Shortly after the charges were announced, the pop icon was photographed for the first time since leaving treatment in the passenger seat of a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon on Thursday.
Spears appeared relaxed while resting her feet on the dashboard as a driver took her around Calabasas and Westlake Village.
Since her arrest, the Circus songstress has also been getting much-needed support from sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James Spears, 19.
"Brit hasn't let a drop of alcohol past her lips ever since she got busted," revealed the source. "It's quite the lifestyle change, because she had been drowning her sorrows night after night."
As previously reported, California Highway Patrol officers pulled the 44-year-old over on March 4 in Ventura after she was spotted driving erratically at a high rate of speed.
In a statement, her rep described the "unfortunate incident" as "completely inexcusable" and vowed Spears was going to "take the right steps" to alter her life for the better.
On Thursday, Spears was officially charged with a misdemeanor for driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
The Grammy winner's arraignment date has been set for May 4, and if she is found guilty, she can be sentenced to up to 12 months of probation. She may also be required to take a DUI class on top of paying mandatory fines and fees.
Spears, however, isn’t required to appear in court since it’s a misdemeanor charge.