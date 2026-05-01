Inside Britney Spears' Rehab 'Reset': How Troubled Singer Reacted to Treatment and Why Pals are Hopeful She's Turned a Corner

Insiders told Page Six, Spears is "doing well really well."

"She’s healthy and happy and feeling very positive and excited to start afresh," added an insider. "Rehab was a great opportunity for her to ground herself."

Spears finished her rehab on Wednesday night, but another source claims the Toxic singer would be "continuing counseling remotely."

As Radar previously reported, she checked herself into rehab for substance abuse on April 12 after she was believed to have been under the influence of a cocktail of alcohol and drugs at the time of her arrest.

Additionally, officers allegedly found an unknown substance in her car.