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EXCLUSIVE: Oops… She's Done It Again — Full Story of How Britney Spears Has Landed in Rehab With Help From Her Sons

Britney Spears has returned to rehab again with help from her sons following her recent arrest.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears has returned to rehab again with help from her sons following her recent arrest.

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April 28 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Britney Spears' sons were the driving force behind her entering rehab, sources told RadarOnline.com.

According to insiders, her boys with ex-hubby Kevin FederlineSean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19 – urged the pop princess to get help after her recent DUI arrest.

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Sean Preston and Jayden James allegedly urged Britney Spears to enter rehab after her DUI arrest.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Sean Preston and Jayden James allegedly urged Britney Spears to enter rehab after her DUI arrest.

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"The boys sat her down and were brutally honest," said a source. "They told her, 'We need you. We want you healthy.' And that hit her harder than anything."

The Toxic singer, 44, voluntarily checked into a treatment facility just weeks before she's set to appear before a judge on May 4 on the DUI charge.

"She realizes she hit rock bottom, and she knows strategically this will look good in front of the judge," added a source.

Britney was arrested in Ventura County on March 4 after cops spotted her driving erratically at a high rate of speed. It was believed she was on a cocktail of booze and drugs at the time.

The singer has had issues with alcohol and drugs, especially Adderall, for years. During her many trips to Mexico, she reportedly acted like her own drug mule and made it a point to refill her Adderall supply.

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Sources said Spears voluntarily checked into treatment ahead of her May 4 court appearance.
Source: JE1 / WENN.com / MEGA

Sources said Spears voluntarily checked into treatment ahead of her May 4 court appearance.

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As RadarOnline.com recently reported, Britney quit booze ahead of her trial, but she was struggling with the side effects of going cold turkey.

In the end, entering rehab "was her own choice," added an insider. "This isn't about one substance in particular. It has a dual purpose. This is about Britney putting her mental health first and taking some time for herself to focus on the things that are important to her."

Her rehab stay is open-ended, added the source, not "a set 30- or 60-day program."

"It will take as long as she needs," said the source. "She's not setting a limit on herself. She just wants to feel better and get herself into a healthier space."

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