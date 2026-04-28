"The boys sat her down and were brutally honest," said a source. "They told her, 'We need you. We want you healthy.' And that hit her harder than anything."

The Toxic singer, 44, voluntarily checked into a treatment facility just weeks before she's set to appear before a judge on May 4 on the DUI charge.

"She realizes she hit rock bottom, and she knows strategically this will look good in front of the judge," added a source.

Britney was arrested in Ventura County on March 4 after cops spotted her driving erratically at a high rate of speed. It was believed she was on a cocktail of booze and drugs at the time.

The singer has had issues with alcohol and drugs, especially Adderall, for years. During her many trips to Mexico, she reportedly acted like her own drug mule and made it a point to refill her Adderall supply.