Idaho Victim's Relative Wears Pro-FIRING SQUAD T-Shirt to Bryan Kohberger Quadruple-Murder Trial
Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the 2022 University of Idaho quadruple murders, appeared in court on Friday, August 18, to face four first-degree murder charges while one of the victim's relatives sported a pro-firing squad t-shirt in the courtroom, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kohberger's defense team attempted to use the hearing to justify an alibi presented earlier this month - that he was out driving alone on the night of the murders - and to question the techniques authorities used to gather DNA evidence.
During a break in the proceedings, a relative of one of the slain students, Kaylee Goncalves, allegedly taunted Kohberger by wearing a t-shirt supporting the firing squad death penalty. Investigative reporter Kevin Fixler confirmed this incident.
The taunt is particularly significant since prosecutors have indicated their intention to seek the death penalty for Kohberger, and the nation's struggles to obtain lethal injection drugs could result in death by firing squad.
According to the Daily Mail, despite the seriousness of the charges against him, Kohberger appeared relaxed and even reportedly smirked during the hearing. Witnesses noted that he seemed unfazed as scientific terms were discussed.
Prosecutors have demanded that Kohberger provide evidence of his alibi, including witnesses that can verify his claims. The defense, however, admitted that they do not have a specific witness who can confirm Kohberger's whereabouts on the night of the murders.
Prosecutors have raised concerns that simply "driving in the area" does not exonerate him and instead places him at the crime scene.
In addition to his alibi, Kohberger's defense team raised several other motions during the hearing. They requested that prosecutors disclose the DNA profiles they plan to use as evidence in court. The defense also requested a delay in the proceedings to investigate potential procedural issues with the grand jury that indicted Kohberger in May.
While the exact motive for the slayings remains unknown, the nation was stunned by the brutal killings and the subsequent month-long investigation before Kohberger's arrest.
The court appearance on Friday comes as the public eagerly awaits Kohberger's trial, where prosecutors have stated their intention to pursue the death penalty.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, if found guilty, Kohberger could face death by firing squad, as a bill introduced by Republican lawmaker Rep. Bruce Skaug may allow this punishment in Idaho.
As the legal preparations for Kohberger's trial continue, the prosecution is under pressure to compile a strong case within six months since Kohberger has not waived his right to a speedy trial.
In the courtroom, prosecutors have signaled their intention to present DNA evidence, including a knife sheath with DNA matching Kohberger and his father, as well as surveillance footage showing Kohberger's white Hyundai Elantra near the crime scene. A surviving roommate also identified Kohberger as the killer, citing his distinctive "bushy eyebrows."
