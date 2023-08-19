Idaho Victim's Relative Wears Pro-FIRING SQUAD T-Shirt to Bryan Kohberger Quadruple-Murder Trial

Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the 2022 University of Idaho quadruple murders, appeared in court on Friday, August 18, to face four first-degree murder charges while one of the victim's relatives sported a pro-firing squad t-shirt in the courtroom, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kohberger's defense team attempted to use the hearing to justify an alibi presented earlier this month - that he was out driving alone on the night of the murders - and to question the techniques authorities used to gather DNA evidence.