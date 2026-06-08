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Home > True Crime > University Of Idaho Murders

Idaho 4 Victim's Parents Issue Heartbreaking Plea to Bryan Kohberger's Family — After New Autopsy Report Revealed Students 'Endured High Degree of Pain and Suffering'

Kaylee Goncalves parents say 'fans' of murderer Brian Kohberger harass them.
Source: @KAYLEEGONCALVES/INSTAGRAM/mega

Kaylee Goncalves parents say 'fans' of murderer Brian Kohberger harass them.

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June 8 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

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The parents of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves want so-called "fans" of murderer Bryan Kohberger to leave them alone, RadarOnline.com can report.

And they say Kohberger's family is the key to getting his supporters to stop.

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Kohberger's Refusal to Supply a Motive Has Led to Unanswered Questions

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Kaylee was among four University of Idaho students brutally slaughtered by Kohberger in 2022.
Source: @KAYLEEGONCALVES/INSTAGRAM

Kaylee was among four University of Idaho students brutally slaughtered by Kohberger in 2022.

Kaylee was among four University of Idaho students – including Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin – who were brutally stabbed to death by Kohberger at an off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, in 2022.

Shortly before his trial was set to start, Kohberger accepted a plea deal, allowing him to avoid the death penalty in exchange for life behind bars without the possibility of parole.

But Kohberger declined to speak at his sentencing hearing, and his motive for the heinous attack remains unknown. The unanswered questions have led legions of true crime and conspiracy buffs, many calling themselves "Probergers", to run rampant with false claims. Some of the conspiracy theorists have even turned their attention to the families of the victims, sending them threatening letters or showing up at their homes.

"People send us messages saying the truth isn't out there, and they know the truth," Kaylee's mom, Kristi, told the Daily Mail. "People like to put a spin on it and put their narrative on it… He's got a huge following now. It's a very weird thing."

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Kaylees' Family Was Warned About Conspiracy Theorists

Kaylee's father says conspiracy theorists will show up at his home.
Source: @KAYLEEGONCALVES/INSTAGRAM

Kaylee's father says conspiracy theorists will show up at his home.

Authorities had warned the family about the realities of the growing obsessions with true crime, including would-be detectives taking matters into their own hands at the expense of the family's privacy.

"'They post pictures online of our house," Kaylee's father, Steve, added. "They drive down our road, take pictures of our house, to share with their followers, saying they're the boots on the ground. It's rough."

Kaylee's family fear Kohberger's plea deal allowed for too many unanswered questions, opening the door for conspiracy theorists, and are worried some crazed "fan" might go too far.

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Kaylee's Family Want Kohberger's Parents to Step Up

The Goncalves family say Kohberger's parents could help stop the harassment.
Source: MEGA

The Goncalves family say Kohberger's parents could help stop the harassment.

The parents say the dangerous rumors could all be put to rest once and for all if only Kohberger's family would help them out.

"We know that there's people who have committed crimes after being part of killers' fan clubs… so if you're part of Kohberger's family, you have a duty to the community to go and say, 'son, you're going to tell the truth. I don't want anybody else killing with your name behind it,'" Steve said. "They might be the only ones who can get the truth."

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Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were discovered dead together in a bedroom.
Source: Kaylee Goncalves/instagram

Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were discovered dead together in a bedroom.

The Goncalves' plea comes as they are forced to relive their daughter's brutal killing yet again, after the release of more autopsy details and reports.

Goncalves and her roommate, Mogen, were found dead in Mogen's bedroom. According to the new report, Goncalves had the most gruesome injuries, with signs she was stabbed 38 times in her scalp, face, neck, chest and upper extremities. She also suffered "blunt force injuries" and "asphyxial injuries."

The autopsy identified evidence that she had been suffocated, with Singh stating, "An unidentified object was placed across Goncalves' mouth."

In his report, Spokane County Chief Medical Examiner Veena Singh said Kaylee and her friends were subjected to a "high degree of pain and/or suffering prior to their deaths as a result of the injuries inflicted."

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