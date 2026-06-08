Idaho 4 Victim's Parents Issue Heartbreaking Plea to Bryan Kohberger's Family — After New Autopsy Report Revealed Students 'Endured High Degree of Pain and Suffering'

Kaylee was among four University of Idaho students – including Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin – who were brutally stabbed to death by Kohberger at an off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, in 2022.

Shortly before his trial was set to start, Kohberger accepted a plea deal, allowing him to avoid the death penalty in exchange for life behind bars without the possibility of parole.

But Kohberger declined to speak at his sentencing hearing, and his motive for the heinous attack remains unknown. The unanswered questions have led legions of true crime and conspiracy buffs, many calling themselves "Probergers", to run rampant with false claims. Some of the conspiracy theorists have even turned their attention to the families of the victims, sending them threatening letters or showing up at their homes.

"People send us messages saying the truth isn't out there, and they know the truth," Kaylee's mom, Kristi, told the Daily Mail. "People like to put a spin on it and put their narrative on it… He's got a huge following now. It's a very weird thing."