Hunter Biden 'Look Me in the Eye': Hunter Biden Fights With GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz During Testy Closed-door House Deposition Source: MEGA Hunter Biden fought back-and-forth with GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz during the embattled first son's closed-door deposition. By: Connor Surmonte Mar. 1 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Hunter Biden fought back-and-forth with GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz during the embattled first son’s closed-door deposition before the House Oversight Committee this week, RadarOnline.com has learned. In the latest development to come weeks after President Joe Biden’s son agreed to testify in private in front of the GOP-led committee, Hunter and Gaetz reportedly clashed over Hunter’s overseas business activities.

Source: MEGA Hunter first agreed to testify before the House Oversight Committee in January.

Also shocking are reports that the first son and Gaetz argued about Hunter’s struggle with drug addiction during Hunter’s lengthy closed-door deposition before the House committee on Wednesday. According to a redacted transcript of Hunter’s testimony released on Thursday, Gaetz grilled President Biden’s son about Hunter’s position on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

The Florida congressman emphasized Hunter’s lack of experience in the energy sector before taking the job and questioned what “need” Hunter “filled” by serving on Burisma’s board. “What need did you fill?” Gaetz pressed Hunter on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

Source: MEGA Hunter and Gaetz’s back-and-forth grew tense when the Florida congressman asked President Biden’s son about his struggle with drug addiction.

“What they needed was someone like Cofer Black, who had a wide range of experience in foreign policy and in that area of the world,” Hunter responded. “What they needed was someone like President [Aleksander] Kwasniewski, who had a real understanding of the issues and the pressures that they were under at the time, none of which were energy executives.” “I would challenge you to look at the Fortune 500 companies,” President Biden’s son added.

Gaetz asked the question again, at which point Hunter explained that he provided the Ukrainian energy and holding company “corporate governance.” “What need? Corporate governance,” Hunter responded. “And I was an of counsel to Boies Schiller, one of the best law firms in the world at the time, and I specialized in corporate governance. I was the chairman of the corporate governance on the Amtrak board.”

Source: MEGA “Mr. Gaetz, look me in the eye," Hunter responded after a question about his drug addiction. "You really think that’s appropriate to ask me?”

"Mr. Gaetz, look me in the eye. You really think that's appropriate to ask me?" Hunter charged on Wednesday. "Of all the people sitting around this table, do you think that's appropriate to ask me?" "I will answer it this way: I have been absolutely transparent about my drug use," President Biden's son continued. "I'm sorry. I'm an addict. I was an addict. I have been in recovery for over 4 and a half years now, Mr. Gaetz."

“Mr. Gaetz, look me in the eye. You really think that’s appropriate to ask me?” Hunter charged on Wednesday. “Of all the people sitting around this table, do you think that’s appropriate to ask me?” “I will answer it this way: I have been absolutely transparent about my drug use,” President Biden’s son continued. “I’m sorry. I’m an addict. I was an addict. I have been in recovery for over 4 and a half years now, Mr. Gaetz.”

Source: MEGA House Republicans subpoenaed Hunter in December in connection to their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

“I work really, really hard at it,” he continued. “I work really hard at it, under an enormous amount of pressure. Was I an addict? Yes, I was an addict.” “What does that have to do with whether or not you’re going to go forward with an impeachment of my father other than to simply try to embarrass me?” Hunter concluded.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, House Republicans subpoenaed Hunter in December in connection to their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. While Hunter initially refused to testify behind closed doors, he agreed to sit for a private deposition in January and ultimately appeared before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday.

