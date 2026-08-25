Hunter Biden Boasts Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Loved' His Intimate Photos After Infamous Congressional Display
Aug. 25 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Hunter Biden boasted that Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared to be such a fan of his infamous naked photos that she had them blown up on poster boards and displayed before Congress, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The explicit snapshots dated back to Hunter's years-long battle with drug addiction and were recovered from his infamous laptop. Greene later faced an ethics complaint after having the graphic images enlarged and displaying them during a 2023 House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing.
'She Loved Those Pictures'
"I'm still not quite over that whole thing where she showed – she had poster board blowups of me naked that she kept showing over and over again," Hunter, 56, told Luke Beasley on his eponymous podcast.
"She loved those pictures, though. I just want to say that," the former first son bragged.
Beasley made light of how the photos Greene showed used massive black redaction rectangles to hide Hunter's private parts.
"With one portion redacted, did you feel good at all that they had to empty all the printer ink?" the YouTube star asked.
Hunter Biden Claims There Was an 'Enormous Amount of Jealousy' Over His Photos
"If you're going to be exposed... So I think there's an enormous amount of jealousy coming from some of those people," Hunter shared as the two men broke out in laughter over the absurdity of Greene showing off his nudes in a formal Congressional setting.
While the former lawyer can laugh about the humiliating episode today, Hunter wasn't amused at the time. His attorneys petitioned the Office of Congressional Ethics to investigate Greene for turning his private nude photos into political props.
Greene infamously flashed blown-up naked photos of Hunter during a July 2023 televised congressional hearing, claiming the explicit images helped bolster allegations that he paid for s-- and improperly wrote off related expenses on his taxes.
Hunter Biden's Attorneys Accused MTG of 'A New Level of Abhorrent Behavior'
Hunter's attorney, Abbe Lowell, fired back in a letter to the Office of Congressional Ethics, accusing Greene of having "lowered herself, and by extension the entire House of Representatives, to a new level of abhorrent behavior" by parading the explicit genitalia photos before fellow lawmakers.
Lowell demanded an “immediate” review of Greene’s “defamatory statements,” branding the episode a “historic event” that was “beneath the dignity of the House of Representatives.”
"None of [Greene’s] actions or statements could possibly be deemed to be part of any legitimate legislative activity," Lowell charged, accusing the former MAGA firebrand of using official government proceedings to "spew her unhinged rhetoric."
He further argued that Greene's X-rated display was neither "legislative in nature" nor "real congressional business," but instead "just the latest in Ms. Greene’s consistent, dogged verbal and defamatory attacks against Mr. Biden, and members of his family."
Hunter Biden Says He Now 'Likes' Marjorie Taylor Greene
Hunter has since softened his stance on Greene following her fallout with Donald Trump, which culminated in the former Georgia Republican representative announcing her resignation from Congress in November 2025 amid the president's threats to primary her in the 2026 midterm elections.
"I like Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene. I like that there are people that have kind of woken up," Joe Biden's son shared during an August appearance on The Tucker Carlson Show.