Hunter Biden Boasts Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Loved' His Intimate Photos After Infamous Congressional Display

"I'm still not quite over that whole thing where she showed – she had poster board blowups of me naked that she kept showing over and over again," Hunter, 56, told Luke Beasley on his eponymous podcast.

"She loved those pictures, though. I just want to say that," the former first son bragged.

Beasley made light of how the photos Greene showed used massive black redaction rectangles to hide Hunter's private parts.

"With one portion redacted, did you feel good at all that they had to empty all the printer ink?" the YouTube star asked.