Hugh Hefner's Ex-Wife Kimberley Slams Crystal and Former GFs, Defends Playboy Founder Who's 'No longer Here to Speak for Himself'
Hugh Hefner's ex-wife Kimberley Conrad appeared to come out swinging against his widow, Crystal, and the Playboy founder's former girlfriends, saying it's unfair that he isn't around to defend himself while the women trash his name despite accepting that lifestyle for a time.
His third and last wife, Crystal, unlocked secrets of the iconic mansion once resided in by Hefner and his bevy of beauties, detailing the sex-filled parties, manipulation, control tactics, and more that she and other women faced in her new release, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself, which hit shelves Jan. 23.
Crystal revealed that Hefner had an addiction to opiates in his later years, noting his fast-paced world caused many people trauma and girls to lose their "sparkle" while also opening up about her sex life with the Playboy icon, which she felt was "odd and robotic."
Many of her claims echoed that of his former girlfriends, Holly Madison and Kendra Wilkinson, both famously appeared on the hit reality show, The Girls Next Door.
Kimberley did not call out Crystal by name; however, she was likely the intended recipient, as was his other former flames who have spoken out about their "version of their idea of events in hopes of riding a wave of headline relevance" and "making a quick buck."
"We should all ask ourselves whether we want to live in an environment where people refuse to take accountability and use words loosely like 'force' and 'survive' to describe choices they made willingly at a certain point in their own lives," she continued.
Kimberley married the famed publisher in 1989, and they share two children: sons Marston and Cooper. Their divorce was finalized in 2010.
Hef was married to his first wife, Millie Williams, from 1949 to 1959. He was wed Crystal from 2012 until he died in 2017. Hefner passed away that September at age 91.
Noting that she still loves him to this day, Kimberly said she felt compelled to release a statement on behalf of Hef, "who is no longer here to speak for himself."
Kimberley said with his success, "Hef was also a man."
"We should be wary of those who try to destroy things because they are no longer benefiting from them. People like that will never hold credibility, in my opinion," she said.
"If you want to talk about exploitation, this is exactly what these women have done with Hef in his later years and at the end of his life."