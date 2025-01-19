Your tip
Heidi Montag

Shattered Reality Star Heidi Montag Reveals the Items She Regrets Leaving Behind as She and Husband Spencer Pratt Fled Mansion Before It Was Torched By L.A. Wildfires

Composite photo of Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt
Source: MEGA

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt lost their home in the fire.

Jan. 19 2025, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

Heidi Montag and her husband, Spencer Pratt, were forced to evacuate their home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles due to wildfires that destroyed their property, and lost several personal items in the blaze.

The reality TV personalities had to leave in a rush, taking only essential items with them, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

heidi montag reveals items regrets leaving behind mansion la wildfires
Source: TIKTOK

Heidi Montag revealed they lost family photos in the fire.

On Wednesday, January 15, Montag, 38, shared what she packed during the frantic evacuation, revealing both what she took and what she regrets leaving behind.

Among the items left behind were sentimental photo albums, which Montag expressed regret for not grabbing. The former Hills star said she thought they would return to retrieve them.

She revealed: "I have no photos. I have all these photo albums that I made for Spencer before there was Instagram, and TikTok and iPhones.

"These photos I'll never have again. All these sentimental things are just gone, you know?"

heidi montag reveals items regrets leaving behind mansion la wildfires
Source: MEGA

Pratt's wife Heidi shared how the family was packing up before leaving.

Pratt, 41, also expressed regret for leaving behind a special Christmas present that he had convinced his wife to purchase for herself.

He claimed: "She got herself nothing. Then, right before Christmas, she got herself these Golden Goose shoes in the Palisade Village. It was her big gift. I was like, 'Just get your Golden Goose.' She didn't.'

Montag said: "It hit me at the end of packing that I might not come back. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I need to go to the kids' room, and I need to grab their bears.' And I had Gunner, he had a 104 fever – he had that for days – and I was just so preoccupied with him."

The couple had to make quick decisions under duress, leading to them prioritizing essential items but leaving behind other important and beloved belongings.

heidi montag reveals items regrets leaving behind mansion la wildfires
Source: MEGA

Firefighters attempt to put out flames engulfing Pacific Palisades as over 30,000 locals told to vacate homes.

The former Hills star said: "I didn't know what to do.

"Nothing could have prepared me for that. You just can't wrap your head around it. I started just packing things that made sense – I wasn't thinking about anything else."

She claimed she prioritized packing up "the kids' stuff".

"So I got their teddy bears. I randomly had, from the tooth fairy, Gunner's teeth that he left in my closet, so I grabbed that.

"I grabbed a few documents that we had – those pre-packed (ones) from years ago from the (previous) fires.

"I grabbed two pairs of jeans and two shirts. I grabbed a pair of shoes – a random pair of sneakers."

heidi montag reveals items regrets leaving behind mansion la wildfires
Source: MEGA

Pratt has been documenting the ordeal on social media.

Montag and Pratt both said they miss their community more than their "stuff".

The mother of two said: "I miss our friends. I miss our daily life. I miss dropping my son off at school there. I miss our whole world, and I'm so sad for all of our friends.

"I'm so sad for our entire community. It's not just our loss. It's literally the loss of our city, a community that we all are such an active part of."

Montag also commented on how strange it was to miss the little things in their daily routines. She explained: "You miss waking up in your bed with your mirrors and your pillows and the smells of your house and the children. It's so hard."

The Hollywood couple spoke with US Weekly about what they lost in the L.A. wildfires.

