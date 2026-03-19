Gwyneth Paltrow Had to Be 'Sewn Into' Her Daring Oscars Dress and Was 'Unable to Pee' All Night

The actress gave her fans an insight into her outfit choice for the ceremony in a "Getting Ready with Gwyneth" behind-the-scenes video posted on her Goop YouTube page.

The clip shows Paltrow, 53, getting her hair and makeup done for the big night when her daughter, Apple, calls. "What's the outfit for tonight?" the 21-year-old asks.

Paltrow replies that she's wearing a white strapless Giorgio Armani Privé column gown that she has to be "sewn into."

She adds, "I won't be able to pee for the whole time I'm there."