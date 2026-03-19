Gwyneth Paltrow Had to Be 'Sewn Into' Her Daring Oscars Dress and Was 'Unable to Pee' All Night
March 19 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Gwyneth Paltrow's daring Oscars dress was so tight the actress admitted she had to be "sewn into" the butt-baring gown, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Marty Supreme star also told how she wouldn't be able to "pee" while wearing the head-turning ensemble.
'I Won't Be Able to Pee'
The actress gave her fans an insight into her outfit choice for the ceremony in a "Getting Ready with Gwyneth" behind-the-scenes video posted on her Goop YouTube page.
The clip shows Paltrow, 53, getting her hair and makeup done for the big night when her daughter, Apple, calls. "What's the outfit for tonight?" the 21-year-old asks.
Paltrow replies that she's wearing a white strapless Giorgio Armani Privé column gown that she has to be "sewn into."
She adds, "I won't be able to pee for the whole time I'm there."
'Getting Ready With Gwyneth Paltrow'
While walking the red carpet for the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 15, the Oscar winner turned heads in the sleek ensemble, which featured slits down the entire length of the dress on either side.
From the front, it appeared to be a simple white gown, but when Paltrow turned to the side, she offered a sultry peek of skin through her sheer trousers.
She presented the Oscar for Best Casting following her return to acting in Marty Supreme, which was nominated in the category. The Josh Safdie-directed film starred Timothée Chalamet and earned nine nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor.
However, Paltrow's dress was certainly more talked about than her brief stint on stage, especially after her wardrobe malfunction was captured backstage and posted on social media.
How Did Gwyneth Paltrow React To Body Shaming?
Radar told how the star is struggling with the "sheer extremity" of body shaming after a headline-grabbing gown sparked a fierce online backlash.
An entertainment insider told us about the fallout from Paltrow's revealing wardrobe choice: "By the time Gwyneth stepped onto the red carpet, it was clear she was going to command attention, but I don't think anyone anticipated quite how intense the reaction would be.
"What has followed goes far beyond standard fashion commentary and veers into something much more personal."
"On social media, the focus quickly shifted from the dress itself to scrutiny of her body, and that level of attention has been difficult for her to process," they added.
Some of the trolling directed at Paltrow includes remarks about her cellulite and attacks on her for "showing her a--" as an "embarrassing old mom."
Many of her trolls branded her an "anti-MILF" and the "MYDWTF" – "Mom You Don't Want to F---."
One Hollywood stylist who has worked with a string of A-listers said the backlash had taken on a harsher tone than expected.
"Gwyneth is well used to being in the spotlight and understands how these moments work, but the sheer extremity of the body shaming has caught her off guard," the source noted. "It wasn't just playful critique – it has become relentless and, at times, quite brutal."
The insider added: "People forget that even someone as experienced as Gwyneth can feel the weight of that kind of commentary."