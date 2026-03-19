Kylie Jenner's Brother Brody Slams X-Rated Model Who Claimed She Had Hot Romance With Timothée Chalamet – 'She's Doing This for Attention'

"Oh god. Just leave the happy couple alone. People have lives before they meet their person," Brody, 32, sneered in the comments of an Instagram post about how the alleged romance that happened before his half-sister began dating the movie star in 2023.

"This girl is clearly doing this for attention, and everyone can see right through it," the former reality star added.

Some fans thanked Brody for coming to his sister's defense and called him a "good big brother," while others said it was "hypocritical" to criticize Tena, considering Kylie's famous family.

"Wait, so when the Karjenners do stuff and pose half-naked online for attention or pay for headlines about their s-- lives, we should embrace it. But when others do, it’s not ok? Make it make sense!" one user scoffed under his comment.