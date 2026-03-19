Kylie Jenner's Brother Brody Slams X-Rated Model Who Claimed She Had Hot Romance With Timothée Chalamet – 'She's Doing This for Attention'
March 19 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Brody Jenner has slammed an adult entertainer who claimed she had a secret three-year romance with Kylie Jenner's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, as being desperate for "attention," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sarah Tena alleged she got involved with the Dune actor in 2020 after sliding into his DMs, and only revealed their supposed romance two days before the 2026 Oscars ceremony, when he was in a contentious hunt for his first Academy Award.
'This Girl Is Clearly Doing This for Attention'
"Oh god. Just leave the happy couple alone. People have lives before they meet their person," Brody, 32, sneered in the comments of an Instagram post about how the alleged romance that happened before his half-sister began dating the movie star in 2023.
"This girl is clearly doing this for attention, and everyone can see right through it," the former reality star added.
Some fans thanked Brody for coming to his sister's defense and called him a "good big brother," while others said it was "hypocritical" to criticize Tena, considering Kylie's famous family.
"Wait, so when the Karjenners do stuff and pose half-naked online for attention or pay for headlines about their s-- lives, we should embrace it. But when others do, it’s not ok? Make it make sense!" one user scoffed under his comment.
Alleged Secret Romance Started Curing COVID-19 Lockdowns
Tena came forward with her claims of an undercover romance with Chalamet in a March 13 Daily Mail confessional. She claimed to have sent him a DM via Instagram after seeing him in the 2019 Netflix film The King.
Even though Chalamet had already had a breakout role and Oscar nomination for 2016's Call Me By Your Name, followed by 2019's Little Women, Tena had never heard of him.
"I thought, 'Oh, who's this actor' because I'd never seen him before, so I looked him up on Instagram,'" she told the outlet.
Tena said she continued to send him heart and drooling emojis to his Stories, and he finally replied in May 2020. She dished how they quickly exchanged phone numbers
A month later, in May 2020, Chalamet allegedly sent her a message. She claims they swapped numbers and that Tena ended up joining him at a friend's beach house in Santa Monica, California, where he was chilling out during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that they immediately "clicked."
'Everything Changed' With the 'Kylie Jenner Thing'
Tena claimed the duo developed a close friendship in addition to an intimate one, and that he "never made me feel guilty" about her career as an X-rated model.
By June 2022, the two finally told each other how they felt, according to Tena
"I knew there were feelings involved for both of us; that's why it continued for as long as it did. But I had finally expressed how I felt, and I let him know that I had feelings for him, and he did too. We both did," she claimed.
It turned out to be the last time they saw each other in person, as Tena stated, "Then everything changed [with the] Kylie Jenner thing," when Chalamet began dating the cosmetics mogul.
Timothée Chalamet 'Has a Type'
While Chalamet has not responded to Tena's claims about a romance, which she claims happened hot on the heels of his breakup with Lily-Rose Depp, fans noticed she bears a striking resemblance to Kylie.
In the comments on the post where Brody spoke out, several posters noted that both women have incredible hourglass figures and plump pouts.
"Looks like he has a type. And it’s definitely not a ballerina," one user laughed, while another cheered, "The fact that he likes curvy girls gives him major points in my book."