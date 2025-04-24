Gwen Stefani's Best Marriage Advice Includes 'Having A Third Party' — As The Singer Celebrates Fourth Wedding Anniversary With Second Husband Blake Shelton

Stefani, 55, stunned The Drew Barrymore Show audience when she seemingly suggested having a "third party" in her marriage made her relationship with the country star work.

Gwen Stefani has dished eyebrow-raising marriage advice as she celebrates her fourth wedding anniversary with second-husband Blake Shelton , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

She responded: "Best advice would probably be, make sure you have a third party."

The conversation was sparked when host Barrymore, 50, asked the Voice coach: "What's the best advice you've ever received about love?"

Stefani had an interesting way of describing how her Catholic religion played a hand in her successful marriage.

The Hollaback Girl hitmaker then pointed her finger to the ceiling, indicating the "third party" she referred to was God.

This isn't the first time Stefani has shocked fans with her faith.

In December, Stefani partnered with a popular faith-based meditation app to encourage people to pray more during the Christmas season.

She said in an ad for the app: "Christmas season has always been my favorite time of the year. It's the season that we get to celebrate the birth of our Lord.

"Join me and millions of other Christians around the world as we celebrate together the truth that God so loved the world that he gave us his only son."