Home > Celebrity > Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani's Best Marriage Advice Includes 'Having A Third Party' — As The Singer Celebrates Fourth Wedding Anniversary With Second Husband Blake Shelton

Photo of Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani
Source: MEGA

Gwen Stefani said a 'third person' has made her marriage to Blake Shelton successful.

Profile Image

April 24 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Gwen Stefani has dished eyebrow-raising marriage advice as she celebrates her fourth wedding anniversary with second-husband Blake Shelton, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Stefani, 55, stunned The Drew Barrymore Show audience when she seemingly suggested having a "third party" in her marriage made her relationship with the country star work.

gwen stefani plotting comeback jesus album
Source: MEGA

Stefani said the 'best advice' she has for marriages is to 'make sure you have a third party.'

Stefani had an interesting way of describing how her Catholic religion played a hand in her successful marriage.

The conversation was sparked when host Barrymore, 50, asked the Voice coach: "What's the best advice you've ever received about love?"

She responded: "Best advice would probably be, make sure you have a third party."

gwen stefani
Source: MEGA

Stefani made a gesture upwards indicating she was talking about God.

The Hollaback Girl hitmaker then pointed her finger to the ceiling, indicating the "third party" she referred to was God.

This isn't the first time Stefani has shocked fans with her faith.

In December, Stefani partnered with a popular faith-based meditation app to encourage people to pray more during the Christmas season.

She said in an ad for the app: "Christmas season has always been my favorite time of the year. It's the season that we get to celebrate the birth of our Lord.

"Join me and millions of other Christians around the world as we celebrate together the truth that God so loved the world that he gave us his only son."

gwen stefani blake shelton tour junk food health intervention
Source: MEGA

Stefani and Shelton started dating in 2015 and tied the knot in 2021.

While some fans applauded Stefani for being open about her religious views, other accused of her embracing the "trad wife" trend.

One critic said: "Trad wife transformation complete."

A second responded: "Gwen, I've loved you since I was eight years old back in the Tragic Kingdom days. I understand your faith is important to you but this is seriously cringe."

And a third wrote: "Who is this and what have you done with the real Gwen? This cannot be real. Not only she just makes music to match her husband's but now she seems like such a Republican."

gwen stefani blake shelton need baby to save their marriage
Source: MEGA

Stefani previously faced backlash for promoting a faith-based prayer app over Christmas.

During the same appearance, Stefani also share more about her marriage to Shelton, revealing she'd rather have a cozy night in at home instead of going out for dates.

She said: "I'm literally couch, blanket, chips. just have the whole thing — the dogs down right there, and then we have two couches, and Blake's on that couch, and we're like, 'Hi!'

"I would sit next to him but he's gigantic, and we don't fit anywhere."

She also revealed she and Shelton prefer taking long walks together instead of late-night talks.

"I think probably long strolls because I'm tired at that time. I'm so tired. I love to be in bed early," she explained.

Following their respective divorces, Stefani and Shelton started dating in 2015. They tied the knot in 2021 and moved to Oklahoma, where Shelton owns a ranch.

