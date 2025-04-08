EXCLUSIVE: Gisele Bündchen's New Life: How a Surprise Love and Baby in Her 40s Has Brought Supermodel 'Renewed Happiness'

Gisele Bündchen is living the dream with her hunky new man and surprise baby bliss. RadarOnline.com can reveal the model has been on cloud nine since welcoming her first baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente on February 5 — feeling beyond lucky to have found a fresh start after her 2022 split from Tom Brady.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @Gisele/Instagram Bündchen is said to feel incredible 'lucky' and has been living in a fairy-tale this past month with her boyfriend and new baby.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider revealed: "The past month has been like a fairy-tale whirlwind for Gisele. "Gisele says Joaquim is a wonderful dad, and seeing him with the baby has underlined just how lucky she is to have him as her life partner and soulmate."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA;INSTAGRAM/GISELE The model gave birth in February to her third child, her first with Joaquim Valente.

Article continues below advertisement

What a difference a year makes. Just last March, the Brazilian stunner – fresh off her split from Brady, her husband of 13 years – was still reeling during a candid sit-down on GMA. She said of divorcing the NFL star, who is also the dad to her kids Benjamin, 15, and 12-year-old Vivian: "It's heartbreaking, you know, to go through that." Fighting back tears, Bündchen paused to gather herself before taking a deep breath and powering through.

Article continues below advertisement

She declared: "What could have killed me gave me a whole new life. I'm living my truth, and I'm not apologizing for it." And these days? Bündchen isn't looking back.

Article continues below advertisement

Famous for her uplifting Instagram posts and wellness books, the former Victoria's Secret Angel has created a fresh new chapter with Valente. Once just her kids’ martial arts instructor, Valente became Bündchen's partner post-divorce – and now, the two have built a life together. The insider dished: "Joaquim's all about family. It's what she needs from her partner at this stage of her life."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: O'Connor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA Bündchen's update comes just two and a half years after she divorced from NFL star Tom Brady.

Article continues below advertisement

Bündchen stepped back from modeling to focus on motherhood while Brady prioritized his football career – a decision many believe strained their marriage, especially after he un-retired just 40 days after announcing his retirement in 2022. A source said: "Joaquim is less career-driven. There's no doubt Gisele is more suited to having a partner who's always around."

Article continues below advertisement

She and Valente are now discovering the meaning of their "new normal," with the source adding: "Gisele settled back into the motherhood routine fairly seamlessly. "That's not to say it hasn't been a challenge. Getting the newborn settled and acclimatized has taken a lot of energy, so she's short on sleep and fairly exhausted a lot of the time." Valente, who is a first-time dad, has also been more eager to pitch in.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider said: "He's totally stepped up to the plate. He's jumping in to help with feeding and burping, getting the little one to sleep and relieving Gisele whenever she wants to nap." Bündchen and Valente are keeping their baby's name private, but a source says the middle name follows a water-themed tradition – like her older kids' names, creating a special sibling bond.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

They explained: "Gisele is keeping the baby's name private for now, but she's told friends that his middle name is River, which she settled on while she was pregnant." When it comes to kids Benjamin and Vivian, the insider says they're thrilled with the arrival of their little brother. They said: "The older kids have been very attentive and helpful, too. They're fascinated by the new baby and dote on him all the time. Gisele says it's so sweet to see."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Bündchen is said to be embracing a happy, new chapter in her 40s.