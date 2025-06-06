EXCLUSIVE: Giant Gérard Depardieu 'Living on Borrowed Time' — With Sex Scandal-Hit Acting Icon's Pals Warning His Death is 'Just Around the Corner'

Stigmatized and humiliated, Gérard Depardieu fears his acting career and reputation are permanently ruined after his conviction on sexual assault charges in his native France, according to sources who say the immense stress from the scandal may kill the flabby film star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Depardieu, 76 – who was a beloved icon in French cinema for 50-plus years – was convicted of groping two women in 2021 on the set of Les Volets Verts and given a suspended prison sentence of 18 months.

Thierry Donard – the presiding judge in the case – also ordered that Depardieu, who was not in court for the hearing, be put on a list of sex offenders.