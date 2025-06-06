Your tip
Gerard Depardieu
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Giant Gérard Depardieu 'Living on Borrowed Time' — With Sex Scandal-Hit Acting Icon's Pals Warning His Death is 'Just Around the Corner'

gerard depardieu living on borrowed time pals fear sudden end
Source: MEGA

Gérard Depardieu is living on borrowed time, pals fear.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 6 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Stigmatized and humiliated, Gérard Depardieu fears his acting career and reputation are permanently ruined after his conviction on sexual assault charges in his native France, according to sources who say the immense stress from the scandal may kill the flabby film star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Depardieu, 76 – who was a beloved icon in French cinema for 50-plus years – was convicted of groping two women in 2021 on the set of Les Volets Verts and given a suspended prison sentence of 18 months.

Thierry Donard – the presiding judge in the case – also ordered that Depardieu, who was not in court for the hearing, be put on a list of sex offenders.

Career Death

gerard depardieu living on borrowed time pals fear sudden end
Source: MEGA

Depardieu has now been banned from the showbiz limelight.

One of the actor's accusers, a set decorator identified as Amelie K., told the court the lardy louse had trapped her between his legs and groped her all over her body while making sexually explicit comments.

She stated: "I was terrified – he was laughing."

An assistant director, who was referred to by the pseudonym Sarah, also accused Depardieu of groping her in a sexual manner.

"He may be lucky to have avoided jail time, but his life is in tatters and his already fragile health compromised," an insider shared.

gerard depardieu living on borrowed time pals fear sudden end
Source: MEGA

The 'Green Card' actor has suffered a spectacular fall from grace.

As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, the Green Card star suffers from long-term diabetes, heart problems, and obesity.

Sources say they'd already worried that doughy Depardieu’s shoddy physical condition was a ticking time bomb – but believe the damning verdict may do him in as he has nothing left to live for.

"The stigma will follow him all the rest of his days – however few he has left, that is," our insider said. "Word is his blood pressure is sky high and climbing, and he's probably drinking himself into a stew. No one in the movie industry will want to go near a sex pest like him who doesn't know the meaning of the word 'no.'"

Depardieu, who denied all of the allegations, testified that he didn't think placing a hand on a woman's backside qualified as sexual assault.

Now, the insider noted: "His life is over as he knew it."

