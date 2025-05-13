BREAKING: Iconic French Actor Gérard Depardieu Found Guilty of Sexually Assaulting Two Women — But Dodges Jail With 18-Month Suspended Sentence

He avoided jail after being handed an 18-month suspended prison sentence, as well as a fine totalling $32,254, and the Paris court has requested that he be registered in the national sex offender database.

The actor, who has appeared in more than 200 films and television series, has been accused of improper behaviour by around 20 women, but this was the first case to reach trial.

Depardieu has denied any wrongdoing.

Both his victims had been working on the film in behind-the-scenes roles and claimed they were too scared to speak out at the time.

A set designer named Amelie said: "I was petrified."